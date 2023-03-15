Open in App
Tiverton, RI
The Newport Daily News

How a controversial crematorium proposal could reshape Tiverton's zoning code

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MgGw2_0lJRXd0G00

TIVERTON — The controversial crematorium project in North Tiverton has ignited discussions over the effectiveness of the town’s Zoning Code. Now, the town has launched a new effort to revise its code, making it more compatible with the town’s Comprehensive Plan.

The Town Council voted to hire Weston and Sampson to provide zoning and subdivision regulations updates at its regular meeting on Monday. The $93,000 contract is not yet budgeted for, but the town is hoping to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for it.

Interest in changing zoning sparked by controversial crematorium project

The most recent calls to overhaul the zoning code came after a Fall River-based funeral home owner proposed to build a crematorium in the town’s Neighborhood Business District. While the district is designed for commercial uses, the property is surrounded by residential homes, leading many residents to raise concerns over why the zoning code allows for crematoriums in that district by right.

“Your role is to advise the Town Council and as such, we think you need to advise your colleagues that the zoning ordinance for business commercial districts as drafted does not promote public health, safety and general welfare in allowing an incinerator by-right abutting a residential area,” Tiverton resident Linda Plazonja said at the Planning Board’s March 7 meeting.

Tiverton crematorium proposal:Could toxic gases put an end to Tiverton crematorium proposal? Neighbors continue to fight

At an earlier meeting over the same project, Planning Board chair Stuart Hardy called the town’s current zoning ordinance, “out of date, badly broken, inadequate,” and said it does not protect the town’s interests outlined in the town's Comprehensive Community Plan.

“The town never seems to find the money to hire the experts to clean up the mess we call our zoning ordinance,” Hardy said.

The Planning Board’s public hearing for the project is ongoing, with the next meeting discussing the project to take place in April.

Firm hired to rewrite zoning code already has a few suggestions for changes that would have impacted crematorium project

A letter from the firm the town plans to hire to help rewrite its zoning code, Weston and Sampson, outlines a couple of suggestions for revisions to Tiverton’s Zoning Code.

Among the suggestions is for the use-tables for zoning districts, which specify which types of development projects are allowed in certain areas, to be reviewed for consistency with the Comprehensive Plan. It also suggests overhauling and making clear the Development Plan Review process, which is the process under which the crematorium is currently being reviewed.

Tiverton crematorium:Tiverton residents don't want a crematorium on Main Road. Why it might get built anyway.

The letter suggests 26 other revisions to the code, several of which are related to preserving historic property, managing storm and wastewater and updating requirements on developers.

Weston and Sampson also outline the timeline and deliverables for the project in another letter. The plan is for the firm to host a kick-off meeting alongside the Planning Board and Zoning Revision Committee sometime in March, then conduct a Zoning Ordinance Audit from March to June, draft ordinance language from June to May of 2024. The entire process from start to finish is expected to take until November 2024.

