Open in App
Hazlet, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
App.com | Asbury Park Press

No more hoagies, as abandoned Hazlet Wawa could get dramatically different use

By David P. Willis, Asbury Park Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTbeH_0lJRXU0b00

HAZLET - An urgent care center is poised to take the place of the former Wawa on Route 36 at Poole Avenue, which has sat empty since a new convenience store was built nearby.

The township Land Use Board is set to hear a proposal by DeVimy Hazlet LLC on Thursday night to renovate the building for Hackensack Meridian Urgent Care.

It will be Hackensack Meridian's eighth urgent care center in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Others are in Eatontown, Freehold Township, Neptune, Brick, Lacey, Toms River and Jackson. A center in Ship Bottom is listed as temporarily closed. The Hazlet center is listed as coming this year on the company's website.

"Hackensack Meridian Health has proudly served the Hazlet and greater Bayshore communities for decades," the company said in a statement to What's Going There. "Our new urgent care center will ensure that local residents have greater access to high quality, compassionate care that meets their specific needs, no matter the day or time.”

Hackensack Meridian: Bayshore Medical Center multimillion-dollar renovation ends with new main entrance

Wawa closed its old store at 1181 Route 36 after it opened a new convenience store with fuel pumps in June 2020 , building on the site of a former car wash across from the Airport Plaza shopping center.

Plans call for the renovation of the building's interior for use as medical offices, according to a letter from the township engineer discussing the proposal. Cosmetic changes to the outside of the building also are proposed.

"I think this is a great benefit to the town and surrounding areas, and will look a lot better than a vacant building on a prominent corner," said Robert Indig, managing partner of DeVimy Equities.

What's Going There? See inside Hazlet Grocery Outlet supermarket and its odd technique to find deep discounts

New Jersey's largest health care companies are trying to making inroads in walk-in care at the Jersey Shore, a move to bring quality on-demand care and expand their network into local communities.

In January, large operator CityMD opened a new urgent care center on Route 35 in Middletown , taking a spot at the new Kings Commons shopping center next to ShopRite. Others are under construction on Route 35 in Eatontown , the site of a former beauty supply store, and on Route 70 in Brick .

In March 2022, Atlantic Health System, which partnered up with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold Township, gobbled up Immediate Care , a network of seven urgent care centers in Central Jersey.

What's Going There? How Hazlet Town Center turned around from being almost dead to nearly full

In a partnership with Family First of Oakhurst and Toms River, RWJBarnabas Health added an urgent care center to the Anne Vogel Family Care & Wellness Center at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown .

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for more than 20 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There and Press on Your Side columns and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: No more hoagies, as abandoned Hazlet Wawa could get dramatically different use

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Burger chain closes N.J. location 6 months after opening
Cherry Hill, NJ1 day ago
A customer favorite bakery in South Jersey just closed one location
Collingswood, NJ2 days ago
Massive NJ brush fire started by burning debris in yard, cops say
West Milford, NJ15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Privacy Gone: Hazlet Resident on Middle Road Seeks Township Relief After Clear Cutting Behind Home.
Hazlet, NJ9 hours ago
This is named NJ’s ‘most charming Italian restaurant’
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Ocean County School Districts See Changes In State Aid
Barnegat Township, NJ2 days ago
Herman’s Hermits and Others Headline Free Charity Concert at PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel, NJ14 hours ago
NJ prices at the supermarket, car lot continue to rise
Middlesex, NJ4 days ago
Chick-fil-A gets approval to build new N.J. location
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Coming Soon! FOUR Raising Cane’s Are Coming to NJ in 2023 – Here’s Where
Burlington, NJ4 days ago
News 12 celebrates St. Patrick's Day at the Shore in Monmouth County
Neptune City, NJ2 days ago
5 workers OD on fentanyl in NJ shopping mall parking garage
Hackensack, NJ3 days ago
Westfield Recap: Chimney Collapse, Millburn Deli, Remembering Lauren Harmer
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
'Operation Checkmate' Yields Another Cocaine Conviction On Jersey Shore
Keyport, NJ4 days ago
Yum! The most scrumptious cookie in New Jersey you need to try
Montclair, NJ1 day ago
Love It! It’s The Best Seafood Restaurant in All of New Jersey
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Popular fried chicken chain plans to open another NJ spot
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
Frightening 4-vehicle crash in New Jersey sends two to the hospital
Egg Harbor Township, NJ3 days ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ5 days ago
New Brunswick is Going to the Dogs, Beginning in May
New Brunswick, NJ3 days ago
Driver, passenger overdose before crashing into concrete wall, cops say
Wyckoff, NJ2 days ago
Father Dan Kelly, Beloved Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Is Finally at Peace
Wayne, NJ22 hours ago
Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze On Jersey Shore
Belmar, NJ4 days ago
NJ tavern prepared more than 1,000 pounds of corned beef this St. Patrick’s Day
Caldwell, NJ2 days ago
Mercer County Man, 29, Shot Dead In Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Happy birthday! He may be the oldest man in New Jersey
Little Falls, NJ4 days ago
Wawa’s Opening 5 More NJ Locations Spring 2023 – Here’s Where
Brick, NJ6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy