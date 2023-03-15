Open in App
New Jersey State
New date set for rocket launch, could be visible from NJ

By Tamara Walker, Asbury Park Press,

4 days ago

The countdown is back on.

New Jersey may be able to catch a glimpse of a rocket racing across the sky on Thursday night after the original launch was postponed. Fingers crossed this time.

Rocket’s Lab original launch was postponed due to the high winds at the launch site in Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

“We have backup opportunities over the next week and we’ll share a new target launch date soon”, Rocket Lab said on Saturday after the mission was aborted.

Rocket Lab remained a bit cryptic, but indicated a launch could occur March 16.

An update was released Tuesday night. "To avoid high winds at the pad, we’re now targeting no earlier than (Thursday) March 16th for our next launch attempt at 6pm" Rocket Lab said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear if the launch could be postponed, again.

According to NASA, the 59-foot Electron rocket will be visible in New Jersey between 60 and 120 seconds after liftoff. The launch can also be viewed online through the Wallops Flight Facility live stream .

Electron is the second Rocket Lab launch for Earth observation company Capella Space and will deliver two SAR, Synthetic Aperture Radars, into space. The first launched in January 2023.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New date set for rocket launch, could be visible from NJ

