Open in App
Indiana State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Op/ed: Yes, hospital costs in Indiana are too high. Here's why — it's not what you think

By Steve Beck and Michael Browning II,

5 days ago

There is a well-orchestrated campaign aimed against nonprofit hospitals by the Hoosiers for Affordable Health Care and the Employers’ Forum of Indiana. We believe the bills filed in both the House and Senate at the urging of Hoosiers for Affordable Health Care and the Employer’s Forum, if passed in their original forms, would force nonprofit hospitals to cut services or potentially close, limit access to clinical care, result in a reduction of the workforce and make recruiting and retaining physicians more difficult.

Furthermore, we believe the passage of these bills, in their original forms, will not reduce health care costs to employers or patients but will most likely result in sustained multi-billion-dollar profits for insurance companies. The consequences of these bills, if passed as originally filed, will not attract new businesses to Indiana but will rather deter investment given the anticipated lack of access to care.

At this stage of the legislative process, the bills filed in the House have been the subject of negotiation and have been changed to encourage further dialogue, hopefully resulting in a more collaborative approach among stakeholders. However, the Senate bills remain unchanged as originally filed for the most part. It is uncertain whether the House or Senate bills will prevail in the end.

What others are reading: Massive medical bills? Delayed care? These bills could help.

To avoid the consequences set out above, we respectfully ask our legislators to look into what we believe are the true drivers of the current state of health care costs:

  • The state of Indiana has not increased Medicaid reimbursement rates in more than 30 years causing a cost shift to commercial insurance (employers) to pay for that shortfall.
  • Insurance companies reimburse physicians at the fourth lowest rate in the country requiring hospitals to supplement the difference. Without the additional financial support of hospitals, there would be fewer primary care physicians and specialists in Indiana to serve Hoosiers — forcing people to forego treatment or travel out of state for care.
  • The state of Indiana ranks 45th in public health funding in the country with similar poor rankings for tobacco use, obesity and mental health status, which increases the cost of health care in Indiana compared to other states.
  • Two-thirds of hospital patients have government-sponsored health insurance that pays hospitals below what it costs to provide services to this population, causing a cost shift to commercial insurance.
  • The state of Indiana should no longer tax hospitals to meet the state’s Medicaid obligation.

We strongly suggest our legislators address the cost drivers stated above by increasing Medicaid reimbursement to all providers, eliminating the profit the state makes off hospitals through the hospital assessment fee and increasing funding for public health programs for all counties. These components will dramatically improve the health of Hoosiers, attract businesses to the state, and maintain access to health care services.

Hospital costs: Indiana lawmakers try to force hospitals to lower prices

It’s easy for the Hoosiers for Affordable Health Care and the Employers’ Forum of Indiana to raise the red flag, simply shout, “health care costs are too high” and urge passage of legislation that will financially devastate nonprofit hospitals which, in their eyes, will bring costs down. Should that devastation occur, and hospitals be forced to reduce or eliminate services to regain financial stability, it will take years, if even possible, to rebuild what they are urging the legislature to destroy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wII1_0lJRWkQo00

These lobbying groups are openly targeting a certain group of not-for-profit hospitals like ours, even though we provide billions in uncompensated care. Year after year, these same groups think of new ways to target hospitals and ignore the other drivers of health care costs, such as exploding drug prices, profiteering traveling nurse agencies, for-profit hospitals and record health insurance company profits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ng0DB_0lJRWkQo00

If affordable health care is the goal, and it should be, then Indiana should collect real data and examine every element affecting Hoosiers. Targeting a small group is not a sustainable plan and will have massive unintended consequences.

Steve Beck is chairman of the Franciscan Alliance Central Indiana Board of Directors. Michael Browning II is vice chairman of the Franciscan Alliance Central Indiana Board of Directors.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Op/ed: Yes, hospital costs in Indiana are too high. Here's why — it's not what you think

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Indiana housing market struggles with affordability, demand
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
What’s the oldest city in Indiana?
Vincennes, IN19 hours ago
Belvidere plant shut down in Illinois ; expands to Indiana
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
USI hosting ‘Protecting LGBTQ+ Hoosiers’ online event
Evansville, IN2 days ago
RD1 Spirits Expands Bourbon Distribution to Indiana
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Hoosier entrepreneur locating a new fulfillment firm in East Central Indiana
Liberty, IN3 days ago
This Has Been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Indiana
Carmel, IN17 hours ago
FEMA Map Shows Parts of Indiana That Could Be Targeted in a Nuclear Attack
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Fastest Growing Town in Indiana is Also One of the Healthiest in America
Westfield, IN4 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Law enforcement searching for missing Indiana teen who may be in ‘extreme danger’
Eaton, IN19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy