The Fayetteville Observer

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Oral Roberts on TV, live stream in First Round NCAA Tournament

By Mikey DiLullo, The Fayetteville Observer,

5 days ago
Duke basketball makes its first March Madness appearance of the post-Coach K era on Thursday, when the fifth-seeded Blue Devils play No. 12 seed Oral Roberts in the first round of the East Regional in Orlando, Fla.

Despite losing Mike Krzyzewski after last season's Final Four run, Duke hasn't missed a beat, winning the ACC Tournament under rookie coach Jon Scheyer, and nine straight games overall, to enter March Madness. Should the Blue Devils win their 10th in a row, they'll play the winner of 4-seed Tennessee and 13-seed Louisiana.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Oral Roberts on TV, live stream in First Round NCAA Tournament

Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

TV channel: CBS

Online livestream:March Madness Live

Online radio broadcast:Duke radio broadcast | Oral Roberts radio broadcast

More Duke basketball, NCAA Tournament news:

WHAT TO KNOW:What to know about Oral Roberts, Duke basketball's first-round opponent in March Madness

NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:NCAA Tournament bracket 2023: March Madness first round schedule

FINAL FOUR PICKS:March Madness predictions 2023: Our NCAA Final Four, national champion picks are in

