LeMoyne-Owen plans music major with major gift from Bethel Presbyterian

The singing and music long part of Bethel Presbyterian Church in South Memphis is now the seed for what LeMoyne-Owen College leaders expect will be an accredited instrumental music major on campus.

The longtime Memphis congregation, which started on Beale Street in 1911, donated its current property at 1060 Mississippi Blvd. to the college. The gift includes the corner lot and the 8,800 square-foot church, built in two phases.

LOC is renovating the newer building, including kitchen and fellowship hall, into dedicated space for choral and instrumental music.

When fall semester begins, LOC leaders expect to have 75 to 100 students in band, which for the first time will be a credit-bearing course.

“The gift was tailor-made for what we need,” said Vernell Bennett-Fairs, college president. The college’s trustees “are over the moon,” she said.

The gift is valued at $3,500.

LOC, which has a major in vocal music, is now pursuing national accreditation for a major in instrumental music for students interested in being band directors, performance majors or teaching music at the college level.

For several years, the college has had a volunteer band of students and alumni, organized as a student activity. It has never had a full-time band director or permanent rehearsal space.

LOC, trying to increase the size of the student body, last year hired a full-time band director.

“You’d be surprised how many prospective students say, ‘Do they have a band? It’s an HBCU; do they have a band?’ ” Bennett-Fairs said.

Bethel Presbyterian Church on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

“Students who are in band, an ensemble or athletics are more likely to be retained. It’s almost like they are learning community, a fraternity or sorority,” she said.

“Those students persist.”

The college is cleaning the interior of the building, including the water-damaged sanctuary. By fall, it will have a series of sound-proof rehearsal rooms surrounding the large multi-purpose room, which will be dedicated space for the choir and band.

“We’re buying instruments, and we’re buying uniforms,” Bennett-Fairs said. “Oh yes, we’re getting ready.”

Bethel Presbyterian, an African American congregation that had dwindled to a dozen members, held its last service in the church last winter.

It’s a point of pride, one member said, for the congregation to help LOC.

Nancy Wallace, a lifetime member, is the daughter of Howard E. Sims, a social sciences professor at the college from 1948 to 1977.

“We had several members who graduated from the college,” she said. “At that time, of course, for Black people, at least here in Memphis, that was the only college they were allowed to attend.”

Eight Black students integrated Memphis State in 1959. They had to leave campus by noon. They also were not allowed to attend sports events or go to the student union or cafeteria.

Bethel Presbyterian was organized in 1911. The congregation worshiped on Beale Street until 1933 when it moved to space owned by Second Presbyterian at 615 Leach Place.

It built its own church in 1947 in the LeMoyne-Owen neighborhood.

At that time, it had 300 members, Wallace said.

After the Civil War, the Presbyterian Church split in northern and southern branches. The northern church, Presbyterian Church USA, had Black members.

“Bethel has always been a PC USA congregation,” said Rev. James Gale, executive presbyter of the Presbytery of the Mid-South. “It is the oldest northern church, African American church, in our presbytery.”

The presbytery includes 40 PC USA congregations in West Tennessee and southeastern Missouri.

Through the discussions of what to do with the property, too expensive for the congregation to maintain, Gale said, someone in the church suggested giving the land to LOC.

“The church quickly signed on with the idea of the college taking over this property. So, we feel like we left a legacy here at 1060 Mississippi Boulevard,” he said.

Bethel’s remaining members, including Wallace, have transferred to Parkway Gardens United, 1005 East Shelby Drive. The church has dedicated a room to Bethel’s history.