St. Patrick's Day 2023 won't be lucky for litterbugs - Irish ones or otherwise - in Savannah

If the City of Savannah’s new Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade litter marshals had a rallying cry, it would be “Remember Chippewa Square .”

Five years have passed since parade watchers turned the picturesque Bull Street square into a trash heap. For Savannahians, the photographs are still hard to look at. The images have more in common with a frat house post-keg party than a bucolic greenspace pictured on many postcards and Pinterest feeds.

To address the issue, the city in 2019 put the square on lockdown, with a heavy police presence. The move came with an unintended consequence; The party crowds simply dispersed to other squares, where they displaced families and other longtime - less raucous - parade watchers.

City officials needed a new, more comprehensive counterstrike. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic - and two parade cancellations . Even upon the parade’s return last year, the crowds were small and tame, allowing the city to put off taking more stringent action.

But with March 17 falling on a Friday this year and the 200th anniversary parade scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024, attendance - and litter - is expected to spike. To get ahead of the issue, enter the litter marshals.

Approximately 60 city staffers will be posted in the six squares along the parade route on Friday. They will be paired with police officers, and they will write citations for those who refuse to “keep the green in St. Patrick’s Day,” as City Manager Jay Melder puts it.

The minimum fine will be $50, and here’s hoping they write tickets until their hands cramp up. The marshals will also be on the lookout for “pop-up bars” in the squares, which were a major source of the Chippewa ugliness.

Watching the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade from one of the squares is one of the great privileges of living in this city. Bravo to city leadership for recognizing that the litter trend is damaging the experience for residents and for taking action to correct the problem.

This St. Patrick's Day, let's “Remember Chippewa Square."

