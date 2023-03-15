Open in App
Erie County, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Erie Times News

Which Erie County townships will have races for supervisor nominations on May 16?

By Valerie Myers, Erie Times-News,

9 days ago

This story was updated March 22 at 3:45 p.m. to include that Lou Aliota is no longer a candidate for the Republican nomination for Millcreek Township supervisor.

Here's a list of candidates who have filed petitions to run for supervisor in each of Erie County's 22 townships in the May 16 Municipal Primary.

Millcreek and Summit townships

Two candidates filed petitions to run for the Republican nomination for Millcreek Township supervisor.

Who's running? Here's the list of candidates for Erie City Council, County Council

Incumbent Jim Bock is completing his first six-year term as supervisor and previously was a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Lou Aliota filed a petition for the Republican nomination but has since withdrawn from the race, according to the Erie County elections and voting office. A pharmacist consultant and former Millcreek Township school director, Aliota is seeking a Republican nomination for Millcreek Township school director and for Erie County Council District 1.

Samuel Comfort, an educational administrator, is the only candidate for the Democratic nomination for Millcreek supervisor.

In Summit Township, incumbent Tony Davis and Mark Sleppy are seeking the Republican nomination for supervisor.

Davis is the township's director of parks and recreation and maintenance.

Sleppy lists his occupation as FTA Erie/shipping clerk.

No Democrats are running.

More townships with contested races for nomination

There are two candidates for the Democratic nomination for Lawrence Park Township commissioner.

The contenders are incumbent Joseph Golden and Sarah Trojak, an entrepreneur.

No Republicans are running.

Infinite Erie expands leadership: But County Executive Brenton Davis steps away

Two Republicans are running for Franklin Township supervisor, incumbent James Sachar and Ernest Robinson, the township's assistant roadmaster. No Democrats have filed to run.

In Greene Township, incumbent John Bartnicki and Shawn Matson, a bakery manager, are seeking the Democratic nomination for supervisor. Krista Arnold, a code enforcement officer, is the only Republican candidate.

The only other contested race will be in McKean Township, between Republicans Brian Cooper, an incumbent, and Crystal Arlington, who lists her profession as president and CEO. No Democrats are running.

In Fairview and Harborcreek, longtime incumbents are unopposed

Republican Dean Pepicello is unopposed for his party's nomination for Harborcreek Township supervisor. Pepicello is seeking his fourth six-year term.

In Fairview Township, Republican Pete Kraus is also unopposed for nomination. Kraus has been a Fairview supervisor since 1994.

No Democrats filed to run for supervisor in either township.

Here's who's running in other townships

Amity Township

  • Republican: Anne Majewski, accountant and administrative assistant.

Concord Township

  • Republican: Don Vance, incumbent.

Conneaut Township

  • Republican: Patrick Tercho, incumbent.

Elk Creek Township

  • Democrat: James Duda, self-employed excavator;
  • Republican: Michael Orr, retired.

Erie County Council: Limit on cellphone access at meetings raises Sunshine Act concern

Girard Township

  • Republican: Peter Dion, retired.

Greenfield Township

  • Democrat: Salvatore Fedele Jr., incumbent.

LeBoeuf Township

  • Republican: William Phillips, roadmaster.

North East Township

  • Republican: August "Gus" Neff, incumbent.

Why it matters: Gov. Josh Shapiro didn't mention these topics in his budget address

Springfield Township

  • Republican: Eric Taylor, retired.

Union Township

  • Republican: Dennis Triscuit, incumbent.

Venango Township

  • Republican: David Austin, incumbent, and Jeff Nelson, retired.

Washington Township

  • Democrat: Mary Jo Campbell, incumbent;
  • Republican: Stephen Renick, incumbent.

Waterford Township

  • Democratic: Kimberly Risjan, an office manager.

Wayne Township

  • Democratic: Jon Maker, self-employed.

C ontact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Which Erie County townships will have races for supervisor nominations on May 16?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Area Woman Charged After Venango County Runaway Found at Residence Held for Court
Rimersburg, PA8 days ago
Juvenile stabbed in Polk incident
Polk, PA7 days ago
Man arrested after allegedly removing trash in Jamestown
Jamestown, NY7 days ago
Chautauqua County raid sees 9 people facing charges
Dunkirk, NY9 days ago
Local Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
Kennerdell, PA9 days ago
Gunfire Erupts During Juvenile Welfare Check in Oil City
Oil City, PA8 days ago
Area Woman Facing Charges After Police Find Runaway Juvenile From Venango County at Her Residence Due in Court Tomorrow
Rimersburg, PA11 days ago
Cortland man dies after crash in Trumbull County
Cortland, OH11 days ago
Felony Drug Charges Filed After Two Individuals Found Passed Out in Car in Cranberry Township
Cranberry Township, PA11 days ago
Pamela D. (Winger) Heath
Oil City, PA10 days ago
Franklin Man Accused of Leading Victim to Attic, Blocking Door While Holding Box Cutter
Franklin, PA10 days ago
Local Man Accused of Strangling Woman During Argument at Reno Residence Faces Hearing on Wednesday
Oil City, PA11 days ago
Cortland driver dies in Champion crash
Cortland, OH11 days ago
Intoxicated Woman Allegedly Fights With Police At Jamestown Hospital
Jamestown, NY11 days ago
First responders report to rollover accident involving three cars
Erie, PA10 days ago
Jamestown man accused in hit-and-run indicted on charges in another fatal crash
Jamestown, NY11 days ago
Polk Woman Accused of Assaulting Juvenile Who Admitted to Killing Her Chickens
Polk, PA14 days ago
Area Man Arrested for DUI After Striking Several Mailboxes, Guide Rail on Route 322
Cochranton, PA15 days ago
Police Find Child Wandering Alone in the Rain, Oil City Man Accused of Child Endangerment
Oil City, PA16 days ago
BREAKING NEWS: Local Man Shot and Killed in Butler County
Eau Claire, PA21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy