Open in App
Erie, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Erie Times News

Law enforcement warns of deadly drug batch suspected of killing at least 4 in Erie area

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lsxu7_0lJRTt1U00

Authorities are investigating a rash of drug overdoses suspected of killing at least four people in the Erie area in recent days.

The unknown drugs are suspected in the deaths of three males in Erie between Thursday and Sunday, and in the death of a person in Millcreek Township late Thursday night or early Friday, according to police.

The victims include a 38-year-old man who was found dead at a bus stop at 12th and State streets in Erie Sunday, according to Erie police.

Police reported at least four other people overdosed in the city, but survived, on what is being investigated as a bad or highly potent batch of drugs circulating in the area.

Investigators from both departments are following up on the incidents.

Drug deaths have spiked in the Erie region over the past several years, with a record 124 deaths in Erie County in 2017 ruled as drug-related, according to Erie County Coroner's Office figures. There were 102 drug-related deaths in the county in 2021, the Coroner's Office reported.

Final drug-death numbers for 2022 were not available from the office Tuesday.

Erie police responded to 286 drug overdoses, with 54 drug-related deaths, in 2022. So far this year, city police have responded to 64 overdoses, with seven deaths, according to department figures provided on Tuesday.

A big factor in the increasing overdose numbers, authorities report, is the spread of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. Its presence in Erie County's drug death cases has risen since 2016, when it was first listed in Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook's annual coroner's report, to being listed as a factor in 80% of the county's drug deaths in 2021.

In an effort to curb the rising overdoses and get help for those in need, the Erie Bureau of Police in 2022 secured more than $450,000 through a federal grant to reach out and offer assistance to those who overdose and to their families and to put on drug and alcohol education program in local schools.

The outreach program, which launched in August, involves tracking each reported overdose in the city and following up with each person who overdoses and survives to provide information on local rehabilitation facilities. Each person is given doses of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, as a preventative measure for future overdoses.

The police bureau's Survivor Team investigated 306 overdose incidents last year and were able to locate 96 of the surviving overdose victims, according to Detective Sgt. Donald Dacus.

"Right now we're able to follow up on an overdose immediately after it happens, after the person is taken to the hospital, is treated and released," Dacus said. "Typically, within a day, we're at their house, trying to get them to go into rehab."

A number of individuals the team made contact with decided to go into treatment, police reported.

Dacus said Erie police had hoped to reach out and offer assistance to 100 to 150 people a year through the grant program.

"We're already doubling that within six months," he said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Erie, PA newsLocal Erie, PA
Police Investigate Possible Links in Series of Drug Deaths
Erie, PA4 days ago
Early morning shooting leaves one dead
Erie, PA1 day ago
Erie man sentenced for similar charges he faced back in 2017
Erie, PA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State Police Release Details on 13-Year-Old Student Charged With Drug Possession
Meadville, PA1 day ago
Jamestown Man Charged with Panama Harassment
Panama, NY17 hours ago
Stop Sign Skipper Allegedly Flees Police
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
LifeFlight Dispatched After 13-Year-Old Stabbed in Polk Altercation; Polk Teen Charged
Polk, PA2 days ago
Man arrested after allegedly removing trash in Jamestown
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
Gunfire Erupts During Juvenile Welfare Check in Oil City
Oil City, PA4 days ago
‘Kwik’ Thinking by Franklin Police Leads to Two Arrests in Convenience Store Theft
Franklin, PA3 days ago
Man accused of breaking into OC home
Oil City, PA3 days ago
Joe Ianello announces run for Millcreek District Judge
Millcreek Township, PA12 hours ago
Local Man Accused of Breaking Into Residence on Colbert Avenue, Attempting to Enter Two Other Aparments
Oil City, PA4 days ago
Area Woman Charged After Venango County Runaway Found at Residence Held for Court
Rimersburg, PA4 days ago
Erie Fire Department hoping to acquire body cameras
Erie, PA3 days ago
Local Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Construction Job, Never Starting It
Franklin, PA5 days ago
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 8 in Cornplanter Township
Franklin, PA3 days ago
Local fire department receives major donation as EMS crisis continues
Union City, PA3 days ago
Shenango Valley Animal Shelter moving to new location
Hermitage, PA2 days ago
A promise kept: Prendergast Library built to honor a son taken too soon
Jamestown, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy