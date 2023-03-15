Law enforcement warns of deadly drug batch suspected of killing at least 4 in Erie area

Authorities are investigating a rash of drug overdoses suspected of killing at least four people in the Erie area in recent days.

The unknown drugs are suspected in the deaths of three males in Erie between Thursday and Sunday, and in the death of a person in Millcreek Township late Thursday night or early Friday, according to police.

The victims include a 38-year-old man who was found dead at a bus stop at 12th and State streets in Erie Sunday, according to Erie police.

Police reported at least four other people overdosed in the city, but survived, on what is being investigated as a bad or highly potent batch of drugs circulating in the area.

Investigators from both departments are following up on the incidents.

Drug deaths have spiked in the Erie region over the past several years, with a record 124 deaths in Erie County in 2017 ruled as drug-related, according to Erie County Coroner's Office figures. There were 102 drug-related deaths in the county in 2021, the Coroner's Office reported.

Final drug-death numbers for 2022 were not available from the office Tuesday.

Erie police responded to 286 drug overdoses, with 54 drug-related deaths, in 2022. So far this year, city police have responded to 64 overdoses, with seven deaths, according to department figures provided on Tuesday.

A big factor in the increasing overdose numbers, authorities report, is the spread of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. Its presence in Erie County's drug death cases has risen since 2016, when it was first listed in Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook's annual coroner's report, to being listed as a factor in 80% of the county's drug deaths in 2021.

In an effort to curb the rising overdoses and get help for those in need, the Erie Bureau of Police in 2022 secured more than $450,000 through a federal grant to reach out and offer assistance to those who overdose and to their families and to put on drug and alcohol education program in local schools.

The outreach program, which launched in August, involves tracking each reported overdose in the city and following up with each person who overdoses and survives to provide information on local rehabilitation facilities. Each person is given doses of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, as a preventative measure for future overdoses.

The police bureau's Survivor Team investigated 306 overdose incidents last year and were able to locate 96 of the surviving overdose victims, according to Detective Sgt. Donald Dacus.

"Right now we're able to follow up on an overdose immediately after it happens, after the person is taken to the hospital, is treated and released," Dacus said. "Typically, within a day, we're at their house, trying to get them to go into rehab."

A number of individuals the team made contact with decided to go into treatment, police reported.

Dacus said Erie police had hoped to reach out and offer assistance to 100 to 150 people a year through the grant program.

"We're already doubling that within six months," he said.

