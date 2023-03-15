PIAA swimming/diving replay: Cathedral Prep boys repeat as 2A 200 medley relay champs

LEWISBURG — Cathedral Prep's male swimmers continued the program's common penchant for success in swimming's most diverse event during Wednesday's PIAA meet.

The Ramblers, for the second straight year and third time since 2019, were gold medalists in the state's Class 2A boys 200-yard medley relay.

Prep's Mitchell Bradford (backstroke), Matthew Hinman (breaststroke), Aidan Levis (butterfly) and Colin Troutman (freestyle) opened the championship session at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium with a victorious time of 1 minute, 33.89 seconds.

It was more than a half-second faster than the the quartet's qualifying time of 1:34.31 they posted earlier in the day.

It also was more than 1½ seconds faster than their District 10 record of 1:35.27, which was swift enough to get them top-seeded status for Wednesday's competition.

Prep nearly swept first place in the two 2A 200 medley relay finals. Maria Costa, Kyan Snider-Mills, Ellie Natemeier and Haley Palmer, at 1:48.96, were the silver medalists for the girls final.

They were the Ramblers' first ever female swimmers who medaled at states. Prep became coed school for the first time when the Catholic Diocese of Erie closed Villa Maria Academy last summer.

Troutman adds medal through subtraction

Bradford and Levis, each seniors, and Hinman, a sophomore, also started when Prep won the 2022 200 medley relay at Bucknell.

Levis discussed the Ramblers' penchant for success in that while his latest state gold medal dangled before his chest.

"We have a lot of people who are working hard at it in practice," he said. "We also sacrifice for the team. We put people where we need them, even if they have to sacrifice another event to swim the medley."

Levis mentioned how there's no better example of such sacrifice than Troutman. The second-year Rambler, who took over Prep's medley relay anchor role from the graduated Charles Agresti, said he scratched from Thursday's 2A boys 100 freestyle to better focus on his anchor role Wednesday.

The gamble paid off for Troutman, who admitted he was nervous while perched atop the starter's block ahead of his decisive leg.

"I knew I could contribute to the team better in our relays," Troutman said. "Our team is very versatile in the swimmers we have, and this is an accomplishment I'm going to remember the rest of my life."

Ramblers near top of team title races

Wednesday's win in the 200 medley relay doubled as a great omen for Prep's boys.

When the Ramblers won that event in 2019 and 2022, they also finished first in the PIAA team standings.Prep's boys — and girls — were in serious contention to accomplish that after Wednesday's results. Each were in second place.

Bishop McDevitt, thanks to a PIAA 2A boys record in the 200 free relay finale (1:24.30) had 101 points to the Ramblers' 98. The Mt. Pleasant girls had 124 points to Prep's 92.

Palmer, in her last varsity meet, was the most significant reason for the Rambler girls' runner-up status. The senior anchored their second-place 200 medley relay (1:48.96) and 200 free relay (1:39.11).

The Cleveland State recruit also placed fourth (24.02) in the 50 free final.

"I'm so excited to see how everything goes (Thursday)," Palmer said. "We knew Mt. Pleasant is a good team, but we've done what we've needed to do to stay within second (in the standings)."

Fairview foursome county's other medalists

Prep wasn't the only northwestern Pennsylvania school Mt. Pleasant contended with in the 200 free relay final.

The race was one of the rare instances where three schools from the district were assured medals. Slippery Rock placed sixth (1:40.84) and Fairview eighth (1:42.07).

The Tigers were the only other Erie County school with top-eight medalists Wednesday. Their relay starters were Jillian Dennis, Emerald Rucks, Annie Walker and anchor Abby Zablotny.

Veres tops D-10 diving trio

Fairview junior Elena Veres had the highest result among the district's three participants in Wednesday's 2A girls diving competition.

Veres, the district's gold medalist finished 12th out of 24 starters in the PIAA's new six-round format. She compiled 192.75 points for her first state appearance.

Katie George, Fairview's other junior diver who qualified, was 20th at 171.55.

"I'm glad we got to go together," Veres said. "We're glad we got the experience. During warmups (Tuesday), I was really overwhelmed. But (Wednesday), I was able to calm myself down and go out there and have fun. Just be confident in yourself."

Corry senior Sylvia Elmquist, at 167.90, was 21st.

Anna Petke, a Bethlehem Catholic junior, won with 242.50 points.

Ramblers in contention for team title

Bishop McDevitt, thanks to a record performance in the Class 2A boys 200 freestyle relay finale, leads Cathedral Prep by three points in the team standings at the conclusion of Wednesday's competition at Lewisburg.

Prep, the state's defending small-school titlist, had 98 points. Forty of them were gained from its victory in the 200-yard medley relay, which the Ramblers won for the second straight year and the third time since 2019.

Bishop McDevitt totaled 101. The District 3 school from the Harrisburg area surpassed the Ramblers for first when its 200 free relay set a new state record at 1 minute, 24.30 seconds.

The Grove City Eagles from District 10 held the former standard since 2017. Their 200 free relay time of 1:24.77 stood through Wednesday.

Ramblers repeat in PIAA Class 2A boys 200-yard medley relay

The Cathedral Prep Ramblers, for the second straight year and the third time since 2019, are champions of the 200-yard medley relay for a PIAA Class 2A boys swimming/diving meet.

Prep, which consisted of senior Mitchell Bradford (backstroke), sophomore Matthew Hinman (breaststroke), senior Aidan Levis (butterfly) and sophomore Colin Troutman (freestyle), won the initial event of Wednesday's finals at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg. Their title-winning time of 1 minute, 33.89 seconds was well over 1 1/2 seconds faster than their District 10-record of 1:35.27, which qualified them for the meet and as the event's top seed.

Bradford, Hinman and Levis also started in their respective disciplines when Prep prevailed for first last year at states. Troutman took the place of anchor Charles Agresti, who graduated.

Leading off the session will be the 200-yard medley relay. Cathedral Prep, consisting of Mitchell Bradford (backstroke), Matthew Hinman (breaststroke), Aidan Levis (butterfly) and Colin Troutman (freestyle) seek to win that event for the second time in as many years and the third time since 2019.

Trio of D-10 quartets medal in eight-team race

While a District 10 school didn't win Wednesday's Class 2A girls 200-yard freestyle relay, northwestern Pennsylvania swimmers dominated Kinney Natatorium's medal stand for that event.

Relays from Slippery Rock and Fairview also were on the starter's blocks for that final. The Rockets finished sixth at 1:40.84 and the Tigers eighth at 1:42.07.

Slippery Rock's medalists were Season Grant, Ann-Katherine Burns, Natalie Double and Grace Olshanski.

Fairview's foursome consisted of Jillian Dennis, Emerald Rucks, Annie Walker and anchor Abby Zablotny.

Slippery Rock and Fairview were the only other district teams that boasted PIAA medalists after Wednesday's 2A girls title session beyond Prep.

Prep's Palmer a triple medalist

In between Prep's second-place efforts in the Wednesday's relay finals was Haley Palmer's fourth-place sprint in the 50-yard freestyle. The Cleveland State recruit, who qualified with her District 10 lap of 23.82, qualified for fifth in the championship race at 24.19.

Palmer went down and back in 24.02 for her last individual sprint race as a Rambler.

Brenna Ross, a senior from Danville, was the gold medalist thanks to her 23.73 lap.

Vikings, Ramblers finish 1-2 in relays

Wednesday's 2A girls championship session began and ended with District 7 Mt. Pleasant and District 10 seeded first and second in relays.

Each race also ended with their quartets as respective gold and silver medalists. Mt. Pleasant was a comfortable winner each time.

The Vikings won the 200 medley relay at 1:46.71 to the Ramblers' 1:48.96. Their 200 free relay was timed at 1:35.88 to Prep's 1:39.11.

Maria Costa and Haley Palmer were the common denominators to Prep's silver medal performances. Costa led off each of its relays, while Palmer swam the anchor leg.

The Ramblers' other 200 medley medalists were Kyan Snider-Mills and Ellie Natemeier. Josie Dufala and Jillian Heinrich were their second and third legs for the 200 free relay.

Fairview's Veres posts most points among District 10 divers

Fairview's Elena Veres, District 10's Class 2A gold medalist for its one-meter diving meet, also recorded the most points during Wednesday's PIAA competition.

Veres totaled 192.75 points over her six attempts of Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium springboards. She finished 12th overall out of 24 participants.

Fairview teammate Katie George, also a junior, ended up 20th at 171.55. Corry senior Sylvia Elmquist, the district's other at-large qualifier, was one spot behind George (167.90).

Wednesday's gold medalist was Anna Petke. The Bethlehem Catholic diver won with 242.50.

Seeking medals are Fairview's Elena Veres and Katie George, plus Corry's Sylvia Elmquist.

Ramblers to also medal in 200 freestyle relay

Cathedral Prep, which is favored to win Wednesday night's 200-yard medley relay final, also will medal in the session's other four-person championship race.

The Ramblers, consisting of Colin Troutman, Matthew Hinman, Owen Carson and anchor Jack Raimy, will start fifth in the 200 freestyle relay. They combined for a time of 1:28.37 during the event's heats.

Bishop McDevitt is the race's favorite thanks to a qualifying time of 1:26.07.

Levis to start fourth in 100 butterfly final

Cathedral Prep 100-yard butterfly specialist Aidan Levis will start fourth when that final takes place Wednesday night. Henry Miller, a senior from Southmoreland, is the race's gold medal favorite with his 49.83 heat time.

D-10 200 IM rivals qualify for state final

Warren's Hugh Harrison and Cathedral Prep's Mitchell Bradford will comprise one-fourth of the starters in Wednesday night's 200-yard individual medley.

Harrison, a junior, will start sixth in that race. His heat time was 1:53.18.

Bradford, who swam the backstroke leg of Prep's top-seeded 200 medley relay, will start eighth. His qualifying time was 1:54.51.

Northgate senior Matthew Purcell, at 1:54.51, is the favorite.

Cattron claims berth in 200 freestyle final

Sharon star Mark Cattron is assured of medal in the 2A boys 200-yard freestyle final.

Cattron, who won the district final at 1:42.09, was timed at 1:42.39 for his heat. He'll start fifth in Wednesday's championship race, one favored to be won by Preston Kessler (1:40.44) of Indiana (Pennsylvania).

Ramblers closer to 200 medley relay repeat

The Cathedral Prep Ramblers are four laps away from winning the PIAA Class 2A boys 200-yard medley relay for the third time since 2019.

Prep, consisting of Mitchell Bradford (backstroke), Matthewn Hinman (breaststroke), Aidan Levis (butterfly) and Colin Troutman (freestyle), went into Wednesday's preliminary heats as the top seed with a time of 1:35.27. They eclipsed that District 10 record by nearly a full second.

The Ramblers combined for a heat time of 1:34.31. That won't count as a district record, but it was low enough to start first for Wednesday night's championship race.

North Catholic, located in Cranberry Township, will start second at 1:35.53.

D-10 relay trio assured podium appearances

Nearly half of the championship field for the 200 freestyle relay will come from northwestern Pennsylvania.

Quartets from Cathedral Prep (second at 1:39.40), Slippery Rock (sixth at 1:41.69) and Fairview (seventh at 1:41.71) will start among the eight schools vying for first place come Wednesday's championship session. It will be the second second-place start for Prep, which also qualified in that spot for the 200 medley relay that will begin the session.

Mt. Pleasant, with a heat time of 1:36.20, is a heavy favorite to maintain that position upon the race's conclusion.

Record set in 100 butterfly

Not a District 10 swimmer, but worthy of mention here.

Bedford star Leah Shackley established a new PIAA record for the Class 2A girls 100 butterfly. Her preliminary time of 52.40 seconds erased the former standard of 53.50 that Mars Area's Margaret Gruber had held since 2012.

Slippery Rock's Mollie Messella will finish 19th overall (1:01.00) in that event. General McLane's Kaitlyn Crosscut (1:01.28) will officially place 22nd.

Palmer to start fifth in 50 free final

Haley Palmer, in her final meet for the Cathedral Prep Ramblers, qualified for her first state final as an individual.

Palmer will start fifth in Wednesday afternoon's championship race for the 50 freestyle. The Cleveland State recruit completed her lap in 24.19 seconds.

Hannah Magdenburg of Blue Mountain will start as the favorite. Her heat time was 23.78.

Prep's other 200 medley relay second for final

Cathedral Prep's 200-yard medley relay, consisting of Maria Costa (backstroke), Kyan Snider-Mills (breaststroke), Ellie Natemeier (butterfly) and anchor Haley Palmer (freestyle) will start second in Wednesday night's championship race for that event.

Prep qualified for the event with a seed time of 1:50.56. The foursome's Wednesday morning heat time was 1:49.85.

The quartet from District 7 Mt. Pleasant are favored going into the title race. Kiersten O'Connor, Sarajo Gardner, McKenna Mizikar and anchor Reegan Brown posted the low heat time of 1:48.29.

The championship session for Wednesday's girls races will begin at 3:25 p.m.

Ramblers' relay seeks repeat

The Cathedral Prep boys were the PIAA's Class 2A team champions for its 2019 and 2022 meets.

Each of those years, the Ramblers also were gold medalists for the 200-yard medley relay. It's unknown if they'll repeat as the state's team titlists, but they are favored to win that event again Wednesday.

Prep goes into the heats seeded first with their District 10-record time of 1 minute, 35.27 seconds. Expected to start for the Ramblers are Mitchell Bradford (backstroke), Matthew Hinman (breaststroke), Aidan Levis (butterfly) and Colin Troutman (freestyle).

Bradford, Hinman and Levis started those legs when Prep won it last season.

Qualifying District 10 Class AA swimmers and divers will be competing in Wednesday's PIAA championship meet at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg.

Wednesday's action begins at 8:10 a.m. with preliminaries, and the day's schedule includes six boys and girls swimming events and girls diving. Finals and consolations will be held in the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 butterfly and 200 free relay.

Click here to view PIAA championship meet heat sheets and seedings.

The four-day meet continues Thursday for Class 2A followed by Class 3A participants on Friday and Saturday.

