Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
ABCNY

Man shot on MTA bus in Prospect Lefferts Gardens; search continues for suspect

4 days ago

Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot on an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Officials say someone opened fire on the B44 bus near Rogers Avenue and Empire Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the suspect shot the 25-year-old victim. The two may have been in an argument before the shooting, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

People in the neighborhood say it's unsettling to hear about violence on public transit.

"I'm on my way to get on this MTA transit and I feel unsafe," one woman said.

Some said it wasn't surprising to hear the shooting happened on a bus.

"There's a lot of crime on public transportation and when you don't punish bad behavior, you get more of it," one man said.

Officials say the suspect and the woman he was with fled the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

ALSO READ | Elderly dog euthanized hours after escaping from owner's yard in Queens

A Queens dog owner is speaking out after her French poodle mix ran out of her yard in Briarwood, Queens and was euthanized by ACC that day. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, NY newsLocal Brooklyn, NY
NYPD seeks group in connection to Brooklyn-Queens robbery pattern
Brooklyn, NY22 hours ago
NYPD touts seizure of loaded gun and drugs on Staten Island; Brooklyn man, 25, arrested
Brooklyn, NY18 hours ago
3 stabbed, 1 fatally, at Brooklyn family event
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Shot Outside Hudson County Costco Store
Bayonne, NJ21 hours ago
Mother struggles with loss of son after smoke shop robbery
New York City, NY10 hours ago
1 man killed, another injured in shooting at Wakefield bodega
Bronx, NY46 minutes ago
Two shot, one dead outside Belmont cigar lounge
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Police shoot armed man threatening officers at Hempstead apartment
Hempstead, NY23 hours ago
An NYC man fatally overdosed in a Starbucks bathroom. It took his family 53 days to find him.
New York City, NY5 hours ago
NYPD: Video shows man wanted for shooting woman at Bronx deli
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Caught on video: Suspect in stabbing of 2 teens in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in the Bronx
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
Manhattan man left blind after subway attack sues city, MTA for unsafe trains
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
2 stabbed, 1 dead in Brooklyn triple stabbing: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Man shot multiple times in East New York by suspect in NYCHA uniform
New York City, NY2 days ago
Teen, 17, dead in Long Island car crash: police
Babylon, NY1 day ago
Fire officials battle flames in 3-story Jersey City building
Jersey City, NJ4 hours ago
Police stop brawl in Harlem hospital where shooting victim was being treated
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Suspect slaps woman's head, steals AirPods at Harlem subway station: NYPD
New York City, NY2 days ago
1 teenager dead, 1 in critical condition after LI parkway crash
West Babylon, NY20 hours ago
16-year-old shot near playground in the Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Sanitation Department to take over enforcement of street vending in NYC
New York City, NY13 hours ago
15-year-old has been missing in the Bronx since Tuesday
Bronx, NY2 days ago
'Evil, Soulless Man' Left Woman's Body On Parkway In Greenburgh: Here's His Sentence
Greenburgh, NY1 hour ago
9 hurt after part of tree falls on school bus on Staten Island
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Police: 12-year-old boy stabbed inside Taco Bell in the Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Three from Newark charged for murder after DOT worker found body on I-80
Newark, NJ1 day ago
17-year-old killed in Brooklyn broad daylight shooting
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Boy, 17, fatally shot outside Brooklyn deli, suspect at-large
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy