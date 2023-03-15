Man shot on MTA bus in Prospect Lefferts Gardens; search continues for suspect

Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot on an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Officials say someone opened fire on the B44 bus near Rogers Avenue and Empire Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the suspect shot the 25-year-old victim. The two may have been in an argument before the shooting, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

People in the neighborhood say it's unsettling to hear about violence on public transit.

"I'm on my way to get on this MTA transit and I feel unsafe," one woman said.

Some said it wasn't surprising to hear the shooting happened on a bus.

"There's a lot of crime on public transportation and when you don't punish bad behavior, you get more of it," one man said.

Officials say the suspect and the woman he was with fled the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

