Green Bay, WI
Sporting News

Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee Show today: How to watch Packers QB's interview live online

By Kevin Skiver,

4 days ago

Aaron Rodgers definitely doesn't care about the attention his potential decision is attracting.

The latest bit of evidence came Tuesday with a cryptic announcement from Pat McAfee, in which he announced Rodgers will be doing a 1 p.m. ET interview on Wednesday afternoon.

The prevailing thought is Rodgers will announce, or react to recent breaking news regarding where he plans on playing in 2023, whether that's with the Packers or Jets, or if he's retiring. With Rodgers, it seems like just about anything is on the table.

The Packers reportedly wanted this matter settled before free agency began March 15, but with the NFL's legal tampering period well underway, this decision is undoubtedly coming a bit after when Brian Gutekunst and company were hoping.

According to rumors, the framework of a Rodgers to the Jets deal is seemingly in place. Rodgers doesn't have a no-trade clause, but he likely has a say in where he goes due to his contract and, if he wants to stay in Green Bay, the Packers would likely be willing to keep him on one more year.

Here's what to know about Rodgers' pending announcement, presuming that's what his appearance is for.

How to watch Pat McAfee Show live

The Pat McAfee Show airs on Youtube weekdays from noon until 3 p.m. ET.

Wednesday will be no exception, with the show beginning at noon.

The Pat McAfee Show Youtube channel can be found by following this link. It will stream live at that point.

What time is Pat McAfee Show?

The Pat McAfee Show begins at Noon ET on Wednesday with Rodgers' interviewing at 1 p.m. ET.

You can watch it live by going to the channel at that time . The Sporting News will update with a link directly to the show when it becomes available.

Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee Show today

Rodgers will be making his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show at 1 p.m. ET, per McAfee's announcement.

It's unknown under what pretenses Rodgers will join the show and what may or may not be revealed by then. He does have a standing date with McAfee that is usually on Tuesdays. So the timing to change the date of his appearance is notable.

Rodgers' options seem to be: Stay with the Packers, go to the Jets, or retire. The Raiders were also seemingly in the mix, but them signing Jimmy Garoppolo seems to mostly tidy up their quarterback situation.

Aaron Rodgers to Jets rumors

The Rogers-to-Jets drama has been rife with controversy thus far.

On Monday morning, it was reported a deal was more or less done by Trey Wingo. However, that report was later debunked.

Adding to the confusion was Jets players seemingly reacting to the news before admitting they themselves had been hoodwinked. There is now a growing sense players in New York are frustrated by the ongoing saga.

Fueling the rumors are the Jets reportedly targeting some players Rodgers put on a list for them to target, including the likes of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Marcedes Lewis. While not definitive, there's little other reason for the Jets to target Cobb or Lewis in 2023.

If the Jets don't land Rodgers, it may scuttle their free agency plans a bit. They're undoubtedly hoping to find out on McAfee's show at the latest, although they would likely know beforehand.

