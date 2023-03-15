Open in App
Corona, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Tense video shows man fight off alleged attacker who was holding him at knifepoint inside Corona gym

6 days ago

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed another man and held him at knifepoint inside a Corona gym in front of shocked bystanders.

A part of the violent encounter was captured on video and showed the victim try to disarm his alleged attacker, allowing multiple people to wrestle the suspect to the ground.

That video is now part of a police investigation.

Officers responded to a report of an assault around 9:20 a.m. at a Planet Fitness gym located at 3685 Grand Oaks, according to Corona police.

Investigators say the incident began in the gym parking lot when the suspect, 30-year-old Ronald Chand of Santa Ana, assaulted the victim with a knife and a hatchet.

The attacker and victim ended up in the gym lobby.

Video showed the victim holding onto the attacker's hatchet, but Chand also had a knife in his other hand as they stood side by side.

As bystanders looked on, the victim suddenly tried to disarm Chand and took him to the ground. Several other people jumped in and pinned the suspect to the ground.

Police say the victim was stabbed several times. He was seen covered in blood after he was freed.

Chand was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and then booked for attempted murder at Robert Presley Detention Center, police said. His bail was set at $1 million.

Paramedics took the 41-year-old stabbing victim to the hospital for injuries not life-threatening. He has since been released.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Ana, CA newsLocal Santa Ana, CA
Man attacked with hatchet outside Corona gym turns out to be Bollywood actor
Corona, CA3 days ago
New details emerge as to why a man with a hatchet attacked a victim before entering Corona gym
Corona, CA5 days ago
OC jailbreak 'mastermind' found guilty of escaping, carjacking, acquitted on other charges
Santa Ana, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man reportedly beaten and shocked with a Taser by Montclair police has died, family says
Montclair, CA5 hours ago
24-year-old La Palma woman found dead in Anaheim apartment; ex-boyfriend arrested for murder
Anaheim, CA13 hours ago
School shooting threat leads to arrest of documented gang member with stolen guns and ballistic vest
Bell Gardens, CA4 hours ago
Grand jury to consider if 2 former Torrance police officers should be charged in fatal 2018 shooting
Torrance, CA16 hours ago
Rise in violent crime, overdose deaths on Metro system pushes LAPD to re-think safety strategies
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
75-year-old woman, 12 cats dead after house fire in Sylmar
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
'Couple hundred' cases of stolen beer recovered by Fontana police
Fontana, CA4 days ago
Man killed in Moreno Valley shooting
Moreno Valley, CA4 days ago
Orange County man arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter
Brea, CA4 days ago
Armed robbers targeting taco vendors in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Anti-police activist group fights for officers' height and weights as it builds online database
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Student injured, another arrested following altercation at Menifee school
Menifee, CA4 days ago
Officers seize firearms and arrest suspects during separate incidents in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA5 days ago
Family seeks public's help in search for Carson teen missing since Jan. 1
Carson, CA3 days ago
Suspect in 1997 Fatal Shooting of Bank Teller Identified by Ventura County Police
Thousand Oaks, CA6 days ago
Authorities Pursue Burglary Suspect from West Covina to Long Beach
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Moreno Valley family desperate to find missing support dog for 9-year-old with muscular dystrophy
Moreno Valley, CA4 days ago
Man left brain dead after Montclair police beat him and use Taser, family says
Montclair, CA7 days ago
4 killed in wrong-way crash involving several vehicles on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA1 day ago
Orange County woman gets diversion after assaulting three at nightclub
Costa Mesa, CA5 days ago
Hesperia man falls asleep at wheel, later arrested on three charges
Hesperia, CA5 days ago
Suspects wanted for series of alleged retail thefts in Los Angeles County
Agoura Hills, CA5 days ago
Pursuit suspect disappears into parking structure in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Pursuit on 10 Freeway Shuts Down Offramp After Crash
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Burglars are caught on video unsuccessfully trying to steal from downtown LA check cashing business
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy