Austin, TX
Axios Charlotte

Our SXSW day six picks

By Nicole Cobler,

4 days ago
It's Wednesday at SXSW. Here are our picks:

🎶 Start your morning at the first day of KUTX Live at Scholz Garten , with performances from Jane Leo, Baby Rose, The Heavy Heavy, Son Rompe Pera and XXX. It runs from 7-11am, and a $10 admission fee gets you into the show and unlimited coffee.

🎨 Listen to a discussion about "The Decentralization of Art as We Know It" at 10am in the Austin Convention Center, room 10AB .

🎬 Watch a screening of "I Used to be Funny" starring Rachel Sennott, who plays the role of an aspiring stand-up comedian struggling with PTSD as she decides whether to search for a missing teenage girl she used to babysit. Show begins at 11am in the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center.

🎤 Catch a keynote by New Order, the band that formed after the 1980 death of Joy Division's Ian Curtis. Their conversation begins at 1pm at the Austin Convention Center, ballroom D, and is available to stream online .

🎸 End your night at C-Boy's Heart & Soul's SoCo Stomp , a five-day music showcase that kicks off Wednesday.

