Covington, VA
Virginian Review

Lowman Strikes out 10 in Mounties Season-Opening win over Cougars

By Adam Zebrowski,

8 days ago

COVINGTON, VA - Not even cool temperatures could prevent opening day from happening for the Alleghany Mountaineers (1-0) and Covington Cougars (0-1) on Monday evening.

With the temperature in the 30's, the two schools played in one of their final meetings on the baseball diamond with the Mountaineers pulling victorious following a 22-0 shutout victory at Casey Field.

Halen Lowman (W) was sensational on the mound for the Mountaineers as he threw four shutout innings where he allowed just one hit, while walking two, and struck out a game-high 10 batters.

Chris Harden (2-for-3) led the offensive-attack for the Mountaineers with a game-high five RBI performance. Hunter DePriest (1-for-3) added four RBI's, while Anthony Webb (4-for-5) led all batters with four hits and added three RBI's. Wyatt Griffith (1-for-1) also had a three RBI performance.

The Mountaineers finished with nine players finishing with at least one RBI.

David Crowder (L) suffered the loss for the Cougars on Monday. Crowder lasted one inning where he gave up one two runs on one hit, while walking four batters.

Ethan Martin (1-for-2) provided one of the two Cougars hits. Martin also provided a spark in the Cougars pitching as he threw one shutout inning where he struck out two. Hayden Rodgers (1-for-3) had provided the Cougars with the other team's hit.

Following back-to-back walks to start the game, Garrett Via (0-for-1) put the Mountaineers on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly on a ball hit to center field which scored Eli Weese who had previously reached third base on a wild pitch.

Leading 1-0, DePriest drew a two-out bases loaded walk which scored Griffith from third to give the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead.

After their two run first inning, the Mountaineers put together a six-run second inning to take an 8-0 lead. The inning was highlighted by three two-run singles from Griffith, Webb, and Harden.

The Mountaineers would put the game away in the third inning following a 12-run inning. DePriest and Harden each had bases, clearing three-run triples in the inning.

The Cougars grabbed their first of their two hits of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning off the bat of Martin. Rodgers would provide the teams only other hit in the bottom of the fifth inning via a double.

The two teams will meet one last time on the diamond on April 6th at Alleghany.

On Wednesday, the Mountaineers have their home-opener against the visiting Greenbrier East Spartans, while the Cougars are back on the diamond on Thursday at Riverheads.

Team   1   2   3   4   5   6   7   R H  E

AHS    2   6   12  2   0   X  X  22 11 0

CHS    0   0    0   0   0   X  X   0  2  1

Mountaineers Box Score

BATTER          AB   R   H   RBI   BB  SO

Weese, SS       3     3    2     2      2    1

McPeek, 2B      2     2    0     0      3    0

Nicely 2B        1     0    0     0      0    0

Via, LF              1     3    0     1      2    0

W. Griffith, 1B    1     4    1     3      2    0

Meadows, 1B   1     1    1     0      1    0

Webb, 3B           5     3    4     3      1    1

Caldwell, DH/RF  0    2    0      1     4     0

Lowman, P      1     0    0      1     1    1

DePriest, CF       3     2    1      4     1    1

Jackson, CF/P    0     0    0      1     0    0

D. Griffith, RF/CF 2    1    0      0     3    1

Harden, C            3    1    2      5     1    0

Linkswiler, C     0    0    0       0     1    0

-------------------------------------------------------------

TEAM                 23  22  11     21   22    5

PITCHING     IP  H   R   ER   BB   SO

Lowman (W)   4   1    0     0     2     10

Jackson         1   1    0     0     0      2

--------------------------------------------------------

TEAM            5   2    0     0     2     12

Cougars Box Score

BATTER            AB   R   H   RBI   BB  SO

Rodgers, CF/P    3     0    1     0      0     2

Crowder, P/SS     1    0    0     0      0     1

Williams, RF     1    0    0     0      0     1

R.Phillips, RF   1    0    0     0      0     1

Conner, C             2    0    0     0      0     0

Dressler, 1B       -    -    -      -       -      -

Martin, 3B/P         2    0     1    0      0     0

R. Phillips, DH/3B 2    0     0    0      0     2

Hoke, RF/LF         0    0     0    0      2     0

Cook, 1B/LF         2    0     0    0      0     2

Arritt, LF/P           2     0     0    0      0     1

Carper, SS/P        2     0     0    0      0     2

---------------------------------------------------------------

TEAM                 18    0     2    0      2    12

PITCHING     IP  H   R   ER   BB   SO

Crowder (L)    1    1   2     2      4      0

Carper          0.1  2   6     6      4      0

Arritt            1.1   3   8     8      7      1

Rodgers       1.1   4   6     6      7      2

Martin            1    1   0     0      0      2

--------------------------------------------------------

TEAM            5   11  22   22    22     5

The post Lowman Strikes out 10 in Mounties Season-Opening win over Cougars appeared first on The Virginian Review .

