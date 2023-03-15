Apple celebrates yellow iPhone 14 launch with new ‘Hello Yellow’ ad [Video]

The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus officially launched today, with pickup availability at Apple Stores and pre-orders arriving to early buyers. To celebrate today’s launch, Apple has premiered a new video ad cleverly titled “Hello Yellow.”

The new ad is set to the song “Le Banana Split” by Lio. It features a clever animation design where, you guessed it, there’s quite a bit of yellow. In the description for the video, Apple touts that the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus pack all of the same features as the other iPhone 14 models:

Say hello yellow to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Two great sizes. Larger than life battery life. A new front camera with autofocus. A more advanced dual-camera system for better photos. Action mode for extra smooth videos. The lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. And two groundbreaking new safety features, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. Everything you love about iPhone. Now in yellow.

You can order the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from Apple’s website today. There is plenty of in-store availability, as well. Are you planning to buy one? Let us know down in the comments.

