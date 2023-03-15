Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine

The question mark that is the running back depth chart for the Cincinnati Bengals only got more compacted on Day 2 of the NFL free agency legal tampering window.

There, the Bengals lost backup Samaje Perine, who agreed to sign with the Denver Broncos.

That’s a bigger loss than it might seem on first pass. Perine was the guy who popped off some big performances when Joe Mixon couldn’t go. He was also the guy who came in during critical situations because of his prowess as a pass-blocker.

It gets more complicated when considering Mixon might be gone because of his costly contract. The combination of bringing Perine back and drafting a rookie was a popular theory among fans.

That’s now out the window and the Bengals might need to add a veteran from the open market, so here’s a look at some of the notables who might fit that role.

David Montgomery, 26

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Montgomery averages 3.9 yards per carry for his career so far with 26 rushing scores and has caught at least 42 passes in two of his four seasons, making him a nice rotational candidate.

Update: Montgomery agreed to sign with the Lions

Devin Singletary, 26

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Singletary averaged 4.6 yards per carry last year and has 38 or more catches in three of his four seasons.

Jamaal Williams, 28

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Williams had the stunning 17 rushing touchdowns last year on 1,066 yards. He’s more of a two-down back, but there’s value to that if forming a committee.

D'Onta Foreman, 27

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Foreman quietly had 913 yards and five scores on a 4.5 per-carry average last season. He’s not a receiving back either, but effective in his role.

Damien Harris, 26

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Harris, on just 106 carries last year, had 463 yards and three scores as an ideal committee back.

Jerick McKinnon, 31

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bengals can look past his age, McKinnon has experience in winning programs and is excellent in the passing game.