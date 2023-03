Following a 40-year run, the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department was officially derecognized Tuesday after a unanimous vote by borough council.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department decertified after decision from borough

Some residents used the council meeting to ask why.

“I know we’ve had a very strong volunteer fire department for many years and then all of the sudden I guess their membership declined. I don’t know but no one really knows what happened, so I’m just here to see if there’s any information that can be shared with us,” said one McKees Rocks resident.

Council explained that it had been trying to update a 1983 fire service agreement with the department.

“We engaged over the last year with the McKees Rocks fire department in an attempt to re-negotiate that agreement and those attempts were unsuccessful,” a council member said.

Mayor David Flick said the change comes after the fire department asked for help.

“The McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department brought their concerns to us about how they were having a hard time functioning. Volunteerism is down across the United States where volunteer fire departments are concerned,” said Flick.

McKees Rocks firefighters had their attorney provide a statement regarding the vote, saying:

“The firefighters are emotionally crushed over this. We’re disappointed in the boroughs action on the de-recognition and we’re adversely affected by the lockout. We can’t get to records or equipment or anything.”

The Presston Volunteer Fire Department in nearby Stowe Township has been taking all of McKees Rocks calls since January. Council said it’s been “smooth sailing.”

It’s unclear who will receive what from the fire station. The mayor said things are still up in the air, but in the meantime, the equipment won’t be used.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: