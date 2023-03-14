Roundup: Lady Scots soccer pulls out overtime victory against Hoke County

Contributed photos

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots soccer team (2-1, 1-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) earned a 4-3 overtime win over the Hoke County Bucks (0-5-1, 0-1 SAC) Tuesday night to put them over .500 on the year.

Emma Clark scored three goals and tallied an assist, while Laura Wlodarczak had a goal and a pair of assists.

Right back Sam Barnes had 14 tackles on defense and goalkeeper Terra Anderson made 14 saves for the Lady Scots.

The Lady Scots went up 2-0 with a goal each from Clark and Wlodarczak.

The Bucks came back and tied it up, before Clark’s second goal of the contest put the Lady Scots back up 3-2.

After Hoke County tied it back up again, the game went into overtime, where Clark scored the game-winning goal with three minutes to go in the first half of overtime to make it 4-3.

The Lady Scots return to the pitch Friday at 6 p.m. for a home game against Southern Lee.

Lady Scots softball homers a pair in win at Union Pines

The Lady Scots softball team (5-1, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) defeated the Union Pines Vikings (3-4, 1-1 SAC) by a final of 4-1 Tuesday night, thanks to two home runs by Madison Dixon and Dawson Blue.

Blue’s came in the third inning, while Dixon had her’s in the fifth inning. Kinsey Hamilton brought a run in off of Blue’s homer, as well. Blue had another run in the seventh inning to put the Lady Scots up by three.

Avery Stutts earned the win for the Lady Scots, allowing one run on four hits and striking out 11 batters in seven innings pitched.

Union Pines’ Allie Bauer pitched 4.1 innings and allowed seven hits and three runs, while striking out one.

Marissa Fuller relieved Bauer and allowed one hit and one run, while striking out two.

The Lady Scots remain on the road Thursday, as they take on Marlboro County in Bennettsville, S.C. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Scotland men’s tennis falls to Pinecrest

The Scotland men’s tennis team (1-1, 1-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered a shutout loss to the Pinecrest Patriots (2-0, 2-0 SAC) Tuesday in Aberdeen.

In singles action, Cole Hamilton lost to Marshall Landry 0-6 in both sets, while Ricky Zhang lost to Kenan Van Scoyac 1-6 in the first set and 0-6 in the second.

David Reyes lost to Ethan Mclymont 0-6 in both sets, and Thomas Buie lost to Jake MayBouer 0-6 in both sets, as well. Andrew Nor lost to Jack Hage 0-6 in the first set and 2-6 in the second, and Kishawn Pate lost to Jaden Ung 0-6 in both sets.

In doubles competition, Zhang and Reyes lost 1-8, Hamilton and Buie lost 3-8, and Andrew and Kishawn lost 1-8.

The Scots are back in action on Thursday at 4 p.m., when they host Lee County.