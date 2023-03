Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains is mourning the loss of a longtime assistant football coach.

Gary Farmer, 58, died Sunday. He was a retired Greenburgh police officer.

In a statement, the high school described Farmer as someone who wanted the best for his players and wanted to see them develop and grow - win or lose.

Farmer’s brother and son were graduates of Archbishop Stepinac.

Funeral details have not been announced.