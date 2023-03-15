Open in App
Newark, NJ
See more from this location?
News 12

Some Democratic lawmakers want to see insulin costs capped at $35 for all Americans

By Alex Zdan and Matt Trapani,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCSt9_0lJCrdDP00

Some Democrats in Congress say they want to see a federally mandated $35 per month cap on insulin costs for senior citizens applied to everyone.

This comes as drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced it will dramatically reduce the price of insulin drugs and Eli Lilly capped the out-of-pocket cost of its diabetes treatment.

Newark resident Joseph Werbeck is one of more than 600,000 people in New Jersey diagnosed with diabetes. He says that he didn’t think this day would ever come.

“It’s not a choice. You know? It’s what we got born into,” Werbeck says.

Werbeck, who is a senior citizen, now benefits from a federal law that keeps his monthly costs at $35 for the insulin he needs to live his life.

“None of us want to be in the position where we hear of a person making a choice between dinner and their medication. Paying their electricity bill and their medication,” says Ed Jimenez, CEO of University Hospital in Newark.

RELATED: Novo Nordisk plans price cuts for several insulins

The Inflation Reduction act signed by President Joe Biden last August capped the cost of insulin for seniors at $35 per month.

“We fought tooth and nail to enact this commonsense measure,” Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez says.

Menendez says that now he and other Democratic lawmakers want to cap those costs for every American.

“It is a matter of life and death,” says Democratic Rep. Donald Payne.

Payne is a diabetic and recounted a shocking visit to a pharmacy in Washington D.C. after he’d forgotten his insulin in Newark.

“And this wasn’t for a whole month’s supply. It’s just a partial - $357. And my mouth dropped open, because I have insurance, I did not know the cost of what insulin was,” says Payne. “It’s unfortunate that the companies that produce this would charge so much for it when they know it’s life and death. So they know you don’t have a choice.”

Payne says the actual cost to the drugmaker to make a bottle of insulin is $10.

“It should not matter whether you have Medicare or private health insurance. It should not matter whether you are 6, 16 or 65 - insulin should be affordable for every American,” says Menendez.

In a statement, Biden urged all other manufacturers to follow Novo Nordisk’s lead. He says he wants Republicans in Congress to join Democrats to cap insulin at $35 for all Americans.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police on the hunt for driver of Massapequa hit-and-run that resulted in beloved grandmother's death
Massapequa, NY4 hours ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago
Mother shares story of shooting that almost took her son’s life
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Gov. Hochul's housing plan garners support from some Long Islanders; critics call it a slippery slope
Babylon, NY9 hours ago
Police: Stamford substitute teacher overpaid by $54K, refused to return money
Stamford, CT2 days ago
In challenge to N.J.’s new gun law, hearing brings more debate — but no decision
Camden, NJ16 hours ago
Dutchess County man who killed parents, brother in 1989 granted parole
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
GOP holds hearing in Wildwood on recent whale deaths
Wildwood, NJ1 day ago
7 people injured in serious head-on crash in New Windsor, sources say
New Windsor, NY2 days ago
Newburgh man charged with murder, accused of stabbing 76-year-old in head
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Man shot multiple times in East New York by suspect in NYCHA uniform
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Police: 17-year-old killed, 16-year-old critically injured in Southern State Parkway crash
Babylon, NY9 hours ago
Hospital CEO calls for better de-escalation training for police dealing with emotionally disturbed people
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Police: 2 wanted in shooting of 16-year-old in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
State budget proposal would charge residents to park on their neighborhood streets
New York City, NY1 day ago
East Orange condo residents say conditions have improved since News 12 report, but problems remain
East Orange, NJ1 day ago
Authorities: East Northport man killed in DWI crash with tractor-trailer in Huntington
Huntington, NY15 hours ago
Our Lives: Greater Bridgeport NAACP plans to increase youth engagement
Bridgeport, NY14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy