Vikings agree to terms with kicker Greg Joseph on one-year deal

By John Dillon,

4 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings re-signed kicker Greg Joseph to a one-year $2 million contract that will keep him in purple and gold through the end of the 2023 season. More than $1.5 million of his new contract is fully guaranteed, and with incentives, he can make up to $2.5 million next season.

Joseph initially signed with the team in 2021, and had a fantastic first season with the Vikings, nailing 33 of his 38 three-point attempts and 36 of 40 extra points, but he took a noticeable step back last year. His future with the team remained uncertain until news of his latest contract broke on Tuesday night.

Converting on less than 80 percent of his three-point attempts in 2022, he only managed to hit four field goals of 50 or more yards in 10 total attempts and missed six point after tries.

Despite the considerable dropoff, it seems that Minnesota saw considerable value in keeping continuity in its special teams unit. Though several recognizable names at the position hit the market when free agency opened on Monday, the only kicker to change teams thus far has been former Los Angeles Ram Matt Gay, who signed a massive four-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Joseph is a known commodity for the Vikings, and his position is likely secure for the 2023 season with this signing, which is almost entirely guaranteed.

