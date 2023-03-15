Florida handles UNF in final game before SEC play

The Florida Gators won their seventh game in a row Tuesday night against the North Florida Ospreys, 7-2, but it took a while for UF’s bats to come around in the final game before conference play begins on Thursday.

UNF’s starter, right-hander Clayton Boroski, was perfect through the game’s first four innings, but things unraveled in the fifth after he surrendered a leadoff walk to Florida shortstop Josh Rivera. BT Riopelle — who was playing first base today — singled, and right fielder Ty Evans singled Rivera in.

Catcher Rene Lastres tripled in the tying and go-ahead runs after a pitching change, and center fielder Michael Robertson brought him in with a single.

That was enough for Florida to take a 4-2 lead, but Evans brought in two more in the sixth for some insurance. He later stole home after Deric Fabian baited UNF’s catcher to throw on a delayed steal. Fabian got another start in left field with Wyatt Langford still on the mend. He was hit in the groin on a foul ball Friday.

Florida wouldn’t need more than seven runs to win the game, and that’s a good thing because the offense didn’t provide much else through the final three innings of the game.

Right-hander Tyler Nesbitt, only pitched the first two innings of the game, but he gave up a run in the first, hit a batter and allowed three hits.Fisher Jameson came in for the third but ended up giving up that second run. Fortunately, he settled down and pitched two clean innings before handing the ball over to Nick Ficarrotta for another three strong innings of relief.

Brandon Neely threw 23 pitches two days before a big series against No. 24 Alabama, but he should be fine as a former starter that’s used to throwing more pitches.

Kevin O’Sullivan was resting his arms this week with just one game between weekend series, but it will be all hands on deck against the Crimson Tide.

