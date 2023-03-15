Open in App
El Cajon, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

Investigators ID Deputy Involved in Bostonia Shooting That Wounded Auto-Theft Suspect

By City News Service,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndHMy_0lJBqCXg00
The wreckage of the burglary suspect’s Toyota Tacoma pickup. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities Tuesday released the name of the sheriff’s deputy involved in last week’s shooting of an auto-theft suspect who allegedly drove a stolen pickup truck toward deputies in a neighborhood near El Cajon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Carlos Ramirez-Ochoa has worked for the county Sheriff’s Department for approximately five years.

Ochoa is assigned as a patrol deputy for the Lakeside substation, according to SDPD.

Brenten Kinzenbaw, 25, suffered bullet injuries to both of his legs in the shooting on Oro Street in the unincorporated Bostonia area, according to the SDPD, which investigates uses of lethal force by personnel with the county Sheriff’s Department.

The events that led to the law enforcement gunfire began about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when a deputy spotted the stolen Toyota truck parked in a neighborhood just north of the intersection of Interstate 8 and North Second Street, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

After the patrolman radioed for backup and more deputies arrived to assist, the personnel set up surveillance on the pickup, which had been stolen earlier in the day during a commercial burglary in Alpine.

“After approximately 90 minutes, and not seeing anyone by the vehicle, the deputies attempted to recover (it),” Shebloski said.

As they approached the truck on foot, the personnel realized that there was a man standing next to its passenger side and another person — later identified as Kinzenbaw — inside it, behind the wheel.

When the deputies ordered the suspect to get out of the pickup, he refused, the lieutenant said.

After ignoring repeated commands to exit the vehicle, Kinzenbaw allegedly put the truck in reverse and hit the gas, sending the truck crashing into a parked vehicle.

“The suspect then accelerated forward rapidly, almost striking the deputies and the pedestrian before (crashing the pickup into) a patrol vehicle,” Shebloski said.

One of the deputies then opened fired on the truck.

At that point the suspect, though wounded, sped off to the north, prompting a brief road chase that ended when the pursuing deputies lost sight of the truck.

A short time later, the fleeing suspect got into a solo crash near the intersection of Greenfield Drive and North Second Street, a few blocks northeast of the site of the shooting, according to Shebloski.

“Shortly after the crash, a concerned citizen in the 1300 block of Arlington Place called police to report hearing a person in her backyard, possibly hiding in a shed,” the lieutenant said. “Deputies set up a perimeter on the yard and began to call the suspect out of the shed.”

Kinzenbaw soon emerged from the outbuilding and surrendered without further resistance. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, the lieutenant said.

Kinzenbaw, a resident of Alpine, was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, evading police, hit-and-run, and assault with a deadly weapon.

SDPD asked anyone with additional information to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Navy Guards Shoot After Allegedly Drunk Sheriff’s Deputy Tries to Drive Past North Island Gate
Coronado, CA12 hours ago
Bodycam video shows shooting involving deputy in East County
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in North County
Vista, CA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deputies’ Body-Worn Camera Footage Shows Shooting of Alpine Car Theft Suspect
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Man suspected of shooting into apartment with child inside arrested
Vista, CA1 day ago
Man arrested, accused of shooting at San Diego Police helicopter
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Elderly man beaten in North County home invasion
Del Mar, CA1 day ago
Suspect arrested in East College house party shooting following SWAT raid
San Diego, CA1 day ago
18-year-old killed in East County crash identified
Campo, CA5 hours ago
San Diego Sheriff's deputy arrested trying to enter Navy base without clearance
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Neighbors react to alleged kidnapping, body found in Palm City home
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Trial ordered for man accused in deadly SR-94 shooting
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
'Danger to the community': South Bay man accused of kidnap, rape denied bail
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Crossing Street in Vista
Vista, CA14 hours ago
Driver Arrested at Naval Base Coronado; Base Locked Down
Coronado, CA13 hours ago
Prosecutor: Man Who Kidnapped Woman in South Bay Wanted Her to Help Dismember Body
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
LA MESA AGREES TO PAY $10 MILLION SETTLEMENT TO WOMAN HIT IN HEAD BY POLICE BEANBAG DURING PROTEST
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
SDPD: Body found inside home after woman says she was kidnapped
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Two Brothers Arrested for Alleged Chula Vista Homicide
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Trial Ordered for La Mesa Man Accused in Fatal East County Freeway Shooting
La Mesa, CA3 days ago
San Diego police looking for at-risk 22-year-old man
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Missing 22-Year-Old Reunited With Family: San Diego Police
San Diego, CA1 day ago
National City Police, other San Diego County Law Enforcement to Bolster Patrol This Weekend to Limit DUIs
National City, CA1 day ago
Convict, 31, Who Walked Away from Halfway House Captured in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
Dog owner searching for Teacup Yorkie after it was stolen near home
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
Son of Woman Fatally Shot by Deputies, Police Sues San Diego and SD County
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Man, woman sought in series of San Diego County vehicle burglaries
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy