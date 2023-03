Hospital staff are looking for the public's help in identifying a woman who has been at the Los Angeles County USC Medical Center since Friday.

Staff believe the woman, known as Jane Doe, is about 35 years old, 5 foot 3 inches and weighs about 135 pounds.

She was found at the corner of Ditman Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles.

If you have any idea who this could be, contact the social work office at the hospital.