Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers' Mac McClung has a big night to lead Blue Coats to home win

By Ky Carlin,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVj9M_0lJAN2yl00
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

While the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for a grueling stretch in which they will play seven of their next eight games on the road, their younger players are in the G League continuing to get the important reps they need to develop.

The Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, played host to the Texas Legends on Tuesday night and cruised to a 148-116 win. They were led by the stellar play of Mac McClung who is on a two-way contract with the Sixers.

McClung had 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting while knocking down three 3s on five attempts. He added eight assists.

Along with McClung’s big night, the Blue Coats received 27 points from Louis King, who knocked down seven triples. King is also on a two-way deal with the Sixers.

While McClung and King had big nights, second-year guard Jaden Springer struggled. He had four points on 2-for-8 shooting with four rebounds, but he did have two blocks. Charlie Brown Jr. and Jared Brownridge had 14 points each, and Braxton Key had 12 points and six rebounds.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Danny Green Had a Message for Joel Embiid After 76ers Beat Cavs
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Man shot about 70 times while standing on front porch of Philadelphia home
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Cavaliers Coach Unhappy About Joel Embiid Staying in For Sixers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dillon Brooks Shoved a Cameraman Courtside During Grizzlies Loss to Heat
Memphis, TN2 days ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Anthony Davis Was Looking Visibly Upset And Angry After The Lakers Lost To The Rockets
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Funny video of Kawhi Leonard from Warriors game goes viral
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL14 hours ago
Wisconsin recruit wins third straight state title Saturday
Pewaukee, WI2 hours ago
WATCH: Wisconsin runs a fun drill to get ready for NIT matchup against Liberty
Madison, WI2 hours ago
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Make 2 Roster Moves On Thursday Night
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
National writer rips Virginia after upset loss to Furman
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
A rage-filled Tom Izzo snapped a poor whiteboard during Michigan State’s 1st-round game
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bubba Cunningham felt it was best to ‘call an end to the season’ for UNC
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Charles Barkley on A&M-Penn State game: "I was 100% wrong"
State College, PA14 hours ago
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman immediately took off his shirt to celebrate upsetting No. 1 Kansas
Fayetteville, AR5 hours ago
Bengals cap space update after signing Orlando Brown
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Fans rip Gene Steratore after controversial finish
Kennesaw, GA1 day ago
Sammy Sasso finishes in second place at NCAA Wrestling Championships
Tulsa, OK2 hours ago
USC women's basketball loses OT heartbreaker in NCAA Tournament
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
D.C. Defenders improve to 5-0 with win over St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy