Sixers' Mac McClung has a big night to lead Blue Coats to home win

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

While the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for a grueling stretch in which they will play seven of their next eight games on the road, their younger players are in the G League continuing to get the important reps they need to develop.

The Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, played host to the Texas Legends on Tuesday night and cruised to a 148-116 win. They were led by the stellar play of Mac McClung who is on a two-way contract with the Sixers.

McClung had 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting while knocking down three 3s on five attempts. He added eight assists.

Along with McClung’s big night, the Blue Coats received 27 points from Louis King, who knocked down seven triples. King is also on a two-way deal with the Sixers.

While McClung and King had big nights, second-year guard Jaden Springer struggled. He had four points on 2-for-8 shooting with four rebounds, but he did have two blocks. Charlie Brown Jr. and Jared Brownridge had 14 points each, and Braxton Key had 12 points and six rebounds.