58-year-old woman dead after West Philly hit-and-run: police

Police looking for driver who fatally struck 58-year-old woman 01:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was killed Tuesday night after she was hit by two vehicles, including one whose driver left the scene, police say.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene of the intersection of 49th Street & Lancaster Avenue around 8:18 p.m. Officials say the woman was hit by a speeding white Mitsubishi SUV traveling westbound.

After the woman was hit by the Mitsubishi, the impact caused her body to be launched into the eastbound lane where she was hit by a second car, according to police.

Authorities say the driver of the second vehicle remained on the scene.

"The 58-year-old female was actually partly underneath that Nissan that came to rest after striking her. This is a tragic hit-and-run auto accident, we're lucky that we did find the vehicle," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A white Mitsubishi was found minutes after the incident on the 2000 block of Belmont Avenue, in Fairmount Park, which is about 2 miles from the scene. But the driver was not inside.

Witnesses identified this SUV as the Mitsubishi that struck this woman.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area in hopes finding the driver.

There are no arrests at this time.