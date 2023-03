(The Center Square) – Three state legislators have filed bills that would prohibit some Texans with mental health issues from being able to legally purchase a gun. The bills also would expand who’s added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and to Texas Department of Public Safety, which would block them from being able to legally purchase a firearm.

Identical bills were filed by state senators Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, (SB 1184), and Joan Huffman, R-Houston, (SB 728), and by state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Allen, (HB 2780).