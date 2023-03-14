McClellan: What's better than cookie-contest cookies?

Barbara McClellan

You probably know that there are hundreds, at least, of diets that are supposed to make us lose all the pounds that gradually creep on when we are not looking. You can believe me when I tell you that I have been on almost everyone from the cottage cheese/ 2 lettuce leaves a day to the 2 scoops of ice cream / 2 lettuce leaves a day. I keep looking for a “cookies only “ diet since cookies rank # 1 in my favorite foods. Fortunately, I finally got serious about Weight Watchers (it’s had many names since the beginning), and it is the plan which has helped me keep off 40 pounds or more for about 20 years.

Todays recipes are not exactly on the preferred WW list, but I could not help but share them with you. They are the last two recipes from the Cookie Contest held at Longview’s Arboretum a few weeks ago. If you are tired of hearing about this wonderland of color and beauty right here in Longview, just go see for yourself. It is truly a sight to behold, especially now with all the glory of spring color.