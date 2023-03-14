Open in App
Sparta Township, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Sparta's Alpine Elementary School Overcrowded But Not 'Overcapacity'

By Jennifer Dericks,

4 days ago

SPARTA, NJ – The overcrowding at Alpine Elementary School has been brought up by the public at each Sparta Board of Education meeting since December. At the February meeting when a resident mentioned the school was “over capacity” Superintendent Matthew Beck responded that was not the case.

“I don’t argue the point that was being made that Alpine is crowded,” Beck said. “It is not in violation of fire code.”

Allegations of the school being over capacity were made by a parent at the January board of education meeting, but there was no response from the board of education members or the superintendent.

Information obtained through an OPRA request shows Alpine Elementary School has a capacity of 805 students but “there are no records to your request regarding staff capacity.”

Student enrollment at Alpine as of January 31, 2023 was 751.  Class size for each grade level:

Pre K 3 and 4-year-olds - 15, 6, 7, 16, 16, 16, 15 totaling 91
Kindergarten - 20, 20, 20, 20, 20, 20, 19, 15, 20, 16 totaling 190
First Grade - 24, 24, 23, 24, 23, 23, 24, 24, 18, 17 totaling 224
Second Grade - 23, 22, 18, 22, 19, 23, 23, 22, 23, 18, 22 totaling 235
Other MD/LLD Kindergarten through Second Grade – 11

Mohawk Avenue School currently serves as the educational home for Sparta’s third grade students. According to information from an OPRA request there are currently 10 sections of third grade. As of January 31, 2023 there were 220 students enrolled at Mohawk Avenue School. The school with more than 20 classrooms has a student capacity of 350 children, according to district officials.

In the December virtual meeting several parents raised concerns and asked questions about the impact overcrowding was having on programming.  They asked about “art on a cart” and whether or not Spanish and STEP were being eliminated. The response from Beck was to ask Alpine Elementary School Principal Peter Miller.

Parents have told TAPinto Sparta their students are receiving art, music and world language instruction in the classroom, instead of moving to a different room as in the past. Parents also report STEP or the district’s mandated Gifted and Talented “instructional adaptation” program is being taught in a separate classroom.

Sparta Board of Education's next meeting is Thursday, March 16 at Mohawk Avenue School beginning at 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uA5Z_0lJ9nOCS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pn07T_0lJ9nOCS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNEwN_0lJ9nOCS00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sparta Township, NJ newsLocal Sparta Township, NJ
Sparta High School February 2023 Students of the Month
Sparta Township, NJ21 hours ago
10 most expensive homes sold in Sussex County, March 6-13
Sparta Township, NJ1 day ago
'Erin Moore was a force': Sparta man gets 8 years in drunken crash that killed local mom
Sparta Township, NJ16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Piscataway Middle Schooler Honored for Selfless Act
Piscataway Township, NJ2 days ago
Parsippany Lion Club Conducts Charter Celebration Event
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ9 hours ago
Goodwill Opens Career Opportunity Center in Hamilton
Hamilton Township, NJ2 days ago
Graduating in Pennsylvania is about to get more complicated. Are schools ready?
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Hanover Police Assisted East Hanover Police Getting Honored at Awards Ceremony
East Hanover, NJ2 days ago
Hillsborough Republicans Endorse Ruh and Payne for Township Committee
Hillsborough Township, NJ2 days ago
Woodbridge Mayor’s Message, March 17, 2023
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago
Carmel Approves Vape Shop Ban
Carmel Hamlet, NY1 day ago
2023 Primary Election: Important Dates for Piscataway Voters to Remember
Piscataway Township, NJ18 hours ago
Five Chargers to Represent Spotswood High School at 2023 Bellamy and Sons Paving Marisa Rose Bowl
Spotswood, NJ2 days ago
Warrington Receives Two Grants to Improve Route 611 Near Bristol and Street Roads
Warrington Township, PA4 hours ago
Hillsborough Proclamation Recognizes Women's History Month
Hillsborough Township, NJ10 hours ago
American Red Cross Sets Up Shelter at Hanover Community Center after Hotel Fire
Hanover, NJ4 hours ago
NJMVC Mobile Inspection Unit to be Parked in Somerville March 31
Somerville, NJ1 day ago
Why are more North Texas school districts adopting a Fall Break?
Mesquite, TX3 days ago
RC Recreation, Yorktown Continue Legal Scrap
Yorktown, NY2 days ago
Woodbridge BOE’s Longest-Serving Member Will Not Seek Re-Election
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 days ago
Woodbridge Baseball Player Ty Kobylakiewicz Commits to William Paterson
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago
Sparta resident competes in Miss New Jersey USA pageant
Sparta Township, NJ2 days ago
Piscataway Travel Alert: Avoid S.
Piscataway Township, NJ1 day ago
Indiana parents say son was bullied to the point of suicide; now they're calling for change
Covington, IN3 days ago
Dead dolphin washes ashore at N.J. marina
Middletown, NJ2 days ago
Double-Dipper Voted In Both NJ, FL For 2020 Election, Police Say
Ocala, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy