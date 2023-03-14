Sparta's Alpine Elementary School Overcrowded But Not 'Overcapacity'

SPARTA, NJ – The overcrowding at Alpine Elementary School has been brought up by the public at each Sparta Board of Education meeting since December. At the February meeting when a resident mentioned the school was “over capacity” Superintendent Matthew Beck responded that was not the case.

“I don’t argue the point that was being made that Alpine is crowded,” Beck said. “It is not in violation of fire code.”

Allegations of the school being over capacity were made by a parent at the January board of education meeting, but there was no response from the board of education members or the superintendent.

Information obtained through an OPRA request shows Alpine Elementary School has a capacity of 805 students but “there are no records to your request regarding staff capacity.”

Student enrollment at Alpine as of January 31, 2023 was 751. Class size for each grade level:

Pre K 3 and 4-year-olds - 15, 6, 7, 16, 16, 16, 15 totaling 91

Kindergarten - 20, 20, 20, 20, 20, 20, 19, 15, 20, 16 totaling 190

First Grade - 24, 24, 23, 24, 23, 23, 24, 24, 18, 17 totaling 224

Second Grade - 23, 22, 18, 22, 19, 23, 23, 22, 23, 18, 22 totaling 235

Other MD/LLD Kindergarten through Second Grade – 11

Mohawk Avenue School currently serves as the educational home for Sparta’s third grade students. According to information from an OPRA request there are currently 10 sections of third grade. As of January 31, 2023 there were 220 students enrolled at Mohawk Avenue School. The school with more than 20 classrooms has a student capacity of 350 children, according to district officials.

In the December virtual meeting several parents raised concerns and asked questions about the impact overcrowding was having on programming. They asked about “art on a cart” and whether or not Spanish and STEP were being eliminated. The response from Beck was to ask Alpine Elementary School Principal Peter Miller.

Parents have told TAPinto Sparta their students are receiving art, music and world language instruction in the classroom, instead of moving to a different room as in the past. Parents also report STEP or the district’s mandated Gifted and Talented “instructional adaptation” program is being taught in a separate classroom.

Sparta Board of Education's next meeting is Thursday, March 16 at Mohawk Avenue School beginning at 7 p.m.











