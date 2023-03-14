Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Axios Philadelphia

Poll: Philadelphia seniors consider moving because of crime

By Mike D'Onofrio,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SC6gJ_0lJ9V6ON00

Older Philadelphians are sending a clear signal to mayoral candidates: Make the city safer.

Driving the news: A new AARP survey of registered voters aged 50 and older found public safety was among the top issues in the race.

  • 79% said they were “much more likely” to vote for a candidate that ensures every neighborhood is safe for all residents, per the survey, which was conducted in February.
  • And nearly 52% of respondents said they've considered moving out of their neighborhoods in the past year, with public safety the main reason.

Why it matters: Older residents are a big voting bloc, even in the May primary, which traditionally sees low voter turnout. That means they could have a major influence in this year's race, where a dozen Democratic mayoral candidates with no clear frontrunner are vying for their party’s ticket.

Context: Gun violence in the city reached historic highs in 2021, but homicides and the number of non-fatal shooting victims have fallen since then.

Zoom in: The AARP survey found that older residents have considered leaving their neighborhoods for reasons besides crime, including high property taxes and wanting to live in an area with a lower cost of living.

By the numbers: 53% said they disapproved of Mayor Jim Kenney.

  • Nearly 46% were dissatisfied with City Council.

Between the lines: The survey had a sample size of 826 adults over 50 years old, most of whom said they were “very likely” to vote (80%).

  • The survey had a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

What they’re saying: While several candidates have issued public safety plans, they're lacking a clear “plan of action” to take on the issue, Bill Johnston-Walsh, Pennsylvania state director for AARP, tells Axios.

  • “It’s a wake-up call,” he says of the survey. “Older Philadelphians are watching [candidates] and listening to what they’re saying.”

Mustafa Rashed, CEO of lobbying and communications firm Bellevue Strategies, tells Axios it was no surprise that public safety is top of mind.

  • “The candidate that can best demonstrate a clear vision on how to address the public safety issue will be well positioned to win the nomination,” he said.

What's next: Ballot positioning will be determined on Wednesday, when candidates draw numbers from an old Horn & Hardart coffee can at City Hall.

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
What drawing the top ballot position in the Philly Democratic primary for mayor actually means
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Eviction filings surge in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Philadelphia paying protesters $9 million over police response during 2020 unrest
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philadelphia has a massive gender gap in its public monuments
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly City Council candidate Jalon Alexander floats drone policing program
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Who's running for mayor?
Philadelphia, PA12 days ago
Philly has a big pothole backlog
Philadelphia, PA8 days ago
Axios readers crown Carpenters' Hall Philly’s best building
Philadelphia, PA11 days ago
St. Patrick's Day Parade takes over Philly this weekend
Philadelphia, PA11 days ago
Philly Weekender March 17-19: Springsteen, March Madness and Peeps
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Philadelphia's Chinatown eyed by 76ers is among those shrinking in the U.S.
Philadelphia, PA14 days ago
Best Buildings in Philly: the winner
Philadelphia, PA11 days ago
The Best Buildings in Philadelphia contest: Elite Eight
Philadelphia, PA14 days ago
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney proposes $6 billion budget
Philadelphia, PA19 days ago
Championship round of our Best Buildings in Philly contest is here
Philadelphia, PA12 days ago
Cuts to SNAP benefits spark "economic riptide" for Philadelphians
Philadelphia, PA20 days ago
Here's the Final Four in our best buildings contest
Philadelphia, PA13 days ago
About that caiman in Philadelphia's FDR Park ...
Philadelphia, PA14 days ago
Philadelphia's gun violence intervention program is having an impact
Philadelphia, PA20 days ago
Philadelphia Free Library adds weekend hours for some branches
Philadelphia, PA21 days ago
Ex-Philadelphia councilmember Bobby Henon sentenced to prison in bribery case
Philadelphia, PA19 days ago
Free Library adds Saturday hours for some branches
Philadelphia, PA21 days ago
Philadelphia's best building bracket
Philadelphia, PA15 days ago
Philadelphia council president Clarke calls it a career
Philadelphia, PA25 days ago
Weekender: Irish bar crawl, Shrek rave, and Oscars party
Philadelphia, PA11 days ago
Game-changer mayoral endorsement in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA27 days ago
Philadelphia's cherry blossoms are threatened by climate change
Philadelphia, PA19 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy