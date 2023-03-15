Open in App
Nashville, TN
49ers losing OL Daniel Brunskill to Titans

By Kyle Madson,

4 days ago
Another 49ers free agent is on track to land with the Titans. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill is due to join Tennessee per Jordan Schultz of the Score.

Brunskill carved out a significant role on the 49ers’ offensive line after signing with them in 2019 following the collapse of the Alliance of American Football.

He was a backup tackle who started seven games at right tackle and guard for San Francisco in 2019. By 2020 he was the full-time starter at right guard and held that spot for two years. Last season he was a rotational RG with rookie Spencer Burford.

Brunskill’s versatility will make him tough to replace. He played both tackle spots, guard and center for San Francisco, and was in a battle with Jake Brendel last year for the starting C job.

He follows former 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to Tennessee, becoming the second player to do so. Carthon, the Titans’ new general manager, is also expected to add linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in his first year on the job in Tennessee.

