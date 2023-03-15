Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards’ Stalking and Drug Charges Dropped, Ordered to Report to Rehab

MTV; Hamilton County Sheriff

Most of Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards’ charges stemming from his February 10 and March 1 arrests have been dropped, In Touch can confirm.

Edwards, 35, appeared in a Tennessee court on Tuesday, March, 14, where Judge Gary Barnes dismissed multiple charges against the MTV alum, including stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order, according to online records viewed by In Touch.

The judge also said Edwards’ charge for possession of a controlled substance will be dismissed if he completes six months in rehab. Additionally, Edwards pleaded guilty to harassment, and will have to wear a GPS monitor, go to rehab, have no contact with the victim – estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) – have no social media relating to Mackenzie, 26, and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he is in treatment, per records viewed by In Touch.

Edwards was taken into custody two days after his wife filed for divorce on February 27. Both a restraining order and temporary custody were granted at the time, In Touch previously confirmed. Prior to his arrest, he had two warrants for stalking and violating a protective order, per documents viewed by In Touch. The warrants were filed on February 23.

The former reality personality was initially arrested and charged for violating a protective order against Mackenzie on February 10. He was also charged with harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, In Touch previously confirmed.

The day before, Edwards was served with an order of protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office after he alleged Mackenzie had cheated on him. He was ordered to immediately vacate a residence near Harrison Bay State Park in Tennessee. Furthermore, he shared a NSFW photo of the Teen Mom OG alum on Instagram, which she reported to police. He also contacted her dad, Bob Standifer, which was a violation of the protection order.

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release following Ryan’s arrest. “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”