Making it Last? Find Out Which ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 1 Couples Are Still Together

Courtesy of Jamie Otis/Instagram; Courtesy of Cortney Hendrix/Instagram

Married at First Sight brings complete strangers to the aisle for holy matrimony and surprisingly the inaugural season had some success! Season 1 saw New York singles Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion, and Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland be matched and married — but who is still together in 2023? Keep reading to find out which Married at First Sight season 1 couples are still married.

Are ‘MAFS’ Season 1 Couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Still Together?

Courtesy of Jamie Otis/Instagram

While Jamie and Doug were a good match according to the MAFS experts, it wasn’t love at first sight for Jamie. The former Bachelor alum was in tears as she saw her new husband for the first time.

“This is the worst feeling,” she said in her confessional during the 2014 episode. “Obviously I wasn’t like, ‘What a knockout!’ You know? I couldn’t help but look at his family, ‘cause they were like beaming with huge smiles looking at me and I just happened to be not attracted to the guy.”

Despite her lack of attraction toward her new husband, Jamie — who came from a home of addiction — craved a partner with a strong sense of family, something Doug definitely had.

The couple was ultimately able to look past their physical differences and are still married in 2023. Following their time on the show, the season 1 couple has welcomed two children together, their daughter Henley and son Hendrix.

The mom of two reflected on her time of the controversial marriage experiment in a March 2022 post.

“If I had listened to everyone’s criticism & never followed my heart I would’ve missed out on growing a love like I’ve never known,” she captioned an Instagram Reel of the pair enjoying a tropical vacation. “I literally had a full blown panic attack on my wedding day because I had just legally committed my life to a complete stranger who I wasn’t even attracted to … Crying on the floor trying to hide my my tears with a translucent veil was prob not my best moment in life. [sic]”

However, she concluded the post by saying, she got everything she wanted and “so much more” in Doug.

Are ‘MAFS’ Season 1 Couple Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion Still Together?

Courtesy of Cortney Hendrix

Unlike Jamie and Doug, Cortney and Jason shared immediate chemistry at the aisle. Fans were convinced the couple would stay together on Decision Day as they shared similar values regarding religion and family.

Despite choosing to stay married on Decision Day and even participating on the spinoff show, Married at First Sight: The First Year, they announced their split in March 2019 after five years of marriage.

“In February 2019, Jason and I filed for divorce after the court of Kings County New York acknowledged at least a six-month separation,” Cortney wrote on Instagram. “We asked for privacy this entire time because we are trying to figure it all out. At one point, we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way. … We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life. We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning.”

Cortney is now happily married to a new man named Sherm. They tied the knot in a Peaky Blinders-themed ceremony in October 2020 and welcomed a son the following year. As for Jason, he exchanged his vows with his now-wife, Roxanne Pallett, in January 2020.

Are ‘MAFS’ Season 1 Couple Monet Bell and Vaughn Copeland Still Together?

Sparks flew for Monet and Vaugn during their wedding so much that the pair consummated their marriage on their wedding night. However, throughout the experiment, the season 1 match argued when it came to gender roles as Vaughn wanted his partner to be more of a “housewife.”

To no one’s surprise, Monet and Vaughn decided to split on Decision Day and are not together today.