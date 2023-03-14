Open in App
Denver, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Broncos signing RB Samaje Perine

By Jon Heath,

4 days ago
The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a two-year, $7.5 million contract with running back Samaje Perine.

The deal will not become official until Wednesday, but that seems to be just a formality. Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the news.

As a good receiver out of the backfield and a solid blocker, Perine will be an intriguing addition to Sean Payton’s offense. He has also proven himself as a capable fill-in starter in the past, which is good news with Javonte Williams facing an uncertain recovery timeline from his ACL and LCL injuries.

Denver’s backfield depth looks a lot better today than it did

yesterday.

