Denver, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos cut 2 wide receivers from offseason roster

By Jon Heath,

4 days ago
The shakeups continue in the Denver Broncos’ wide receiver room.

One day after reports emerged that the Broncos are fielding trade calls about wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, general manager George Paton waived two receivers on Tuesday.

Denver cut Victor Bolden and Freddie Swain, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. If they go unclaimed on waivers, they will become unrestricted free agents.

The team also officially released cornerback Ronald Darby with a failed physical designation on Tuesday.

Bolden spent time in the USFL last spring before a short stint on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. He later signed with the Broncos’ practice squad in November and then landed a reserve/future contract in January.

Swain was signed to Denver’s active roster last December and he appeared in three games, catching four passes for 74 yards.

After parting ways with Bolden and Swain, the Broncos now have nine receivers on the 90-man offseason roster: Sutton, Jeudy, Hamler, Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who just joined the team last week.

We are tracking all of Denver’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

