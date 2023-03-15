Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts to sign DE Samson Ebukam: Instant analysis

By Kevin Hickey,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoZJM_0lJ8URYv00

The Indianapolis Colts made another move Tuesday night, reaching an agreement on a three-year deal with free-agent edge rusher Samson Ebukam.

With Yannick Ngakoue set to hit the market and likely outside of the Colts’ price range, they bring in an option to supplant the former’s production with the potential to grow into his game more.

Ebukam is the second outside free agent the Colts have agreed to terms with, following the news of adding kicker Matt Gay.

Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Colts signing Ebukam:

How he fits in the depth chart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNZGP_0lJ8URYv00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ebakum profiles perfectly as a LEO pass rusher in Gus Bradley’s scheme. He’s extremely athletic and brings a high motor, which bodes well for his role as a pure pass rusher.

This is the kind of move where Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo can take the majority of edge snaps while the Colts can still get solid production in sub packages and on pure passing downs.

Here’s a look at the projected depth chart with Ebukam now on board:

LEO 3-Tech 1-Tech Big End

Samson Ebakum DeForest Buckner Grover Stewart Kwity Paye

Rashod Berry Dayo Odeyingbo Eric Johnson II Tyquan Lewis

McTelvin Agim Kameron Cline

How this impacts the draft

The Colts are always going to be looking for pass rushers so it would be unwise to believe a free-agency signing will keep them from using a draft pick on an edge rusher. But with the development of Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo making strides and the arrival of Ebukam, the Colts might be able to focus elsewhere on their other needs earlier in the draft. They still need some depth behind Ebukam, but they might be able to wait until Day 3 to take an uber-athletic project-type of prospect.

How this impacts free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xzr6r_0lJ8URYv00
Harry How/Getty Images

While the Colts might still look to draft an edge rusher at the end of April, this signing probably keeps them from making any more splashes in free agency at the position. They certainly should still look to add some depth like Rasheem Green or Efe Obada at the three-technique and even some extra help for Ebukam at the right price, but we can probably rule out the bigger names on the market at defensive end.

Contract details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zW38V_0lJ8URYv00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t have the full details of the contract as of this writing, but we do have the surface numbers. The deal reportedly is for three years worth up to $27 million and includes $11 million during the first season. That’s a solid contract for a rotational pass rusher and likely comes with the chance for the Colts to get out of it after the first year without too much trouble.

Instant grade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OMW2_0lJ8URYv00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This signing won’t give the Colts a pass rush like the Eagles boasted in 2022, but it does add some nice depth to the LEO position while giving Indy a bit more of a presence in sub packages. Ebukam can play a rotational role (40-50% snap share) while Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo continue to make progress in their development.

In a word? Solid.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Colts announce 10 moves at start of 2023 free agency
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
How the Colts signing QB Gardner Minshew impacts draft plans
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bleacher Report names Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as loser of early tampering period
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Bengals cap space update after signing Orlando Brown
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Steelers sign G Isaac Seumalo to 3-year contract
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Falls Unconscious During Live Broadcast
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Penn State coach: 'Aaron Donald has hurt college football and defensive tackles'
State College, PA2 days ago
Seahawks 2023 free agency: Grading the first wave of signings
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Reactions to Commanders' signing quarterback Jacoby Brissett
Washington, DC2 days ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA2 days ago
Panthers' updated roster following 1st wave of free agency
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn't seem thrilled with the free-agent market so far
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Report: Steelers agree to 3-year deal with Eagles right guard Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Steelers updated 7-round mock draft after 1st wave of free agency
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to claims of what was said on video with fan
Baltimore, MD3 hours ago
If healthy defensive tackle Maurice Hurst can be a contributor for the Browns
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Packers salary cap situation limits potential trade packages with Jets
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
2023 Lions mock draft: Post-free agent kickoff edition
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Patriots showing interest in Rams' Nick Scott
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy