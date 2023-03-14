Hoboken Basketball Players Lane and Lopez Land on All-Division 1st Team

HOBOKEN, NJ -- Two members of the Hoboken boys basketball team have been named to the the Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League National Division first team.

Jasir Lane and Joel Lopez of Hoboken both were selected in a vote of the conference's coaches.

Lane, a senior forward, averaged 13.3 points and 12.6 rebounds for the RedWings, who finished with a 20-9 record. Lopez, a senior guard, averaged 10.7 points and 3.8 assist per game.

Sophomore guard Lamir Boxley (13.5 ppg.) was named to the division's second team. Junior guard Simon Celiberti-Byam received honorable mention.





