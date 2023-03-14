Bayonne Basketball Player Patrick Sagna Gets HCIAL Honor

BAYONNE, NJ -- Patrick Sagna, a sophomore guard on the Bayonne boys basketball team, has been selected to the Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League American Division first team.

Sagna averaged 11.5 points and 3.0 assists in helping the Bees achieve a 17-9 record in the just-concluded season. He led Bayonne with 94 free throws and 80-percent shooting from the foul line.

Senior forward Rahmin Wright of Bayonne was selected to the second team in a vote of the conference's coaches. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.2 rebounds this season.

Milan Raparelli, a senior guard, received honrable mention in the division.



