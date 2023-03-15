Open in App
Dallas, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Entrepreneur training is vital to grow women-owned businesses in DFW

By Tracy Irby For the Denton Record-Chronicle,

4 days ago
Starting and growing a business can be a difficult process, as most budding entrepreneurs don’t learn about it in school, and when they start a business they often don’t know what to do next. Incubator and accelerator programs are a great way to learn business basics with like-minded entrepreneurs.

The National Women’s Business Council (NWBC) 2017 survey, Women’s Participation in Business Incubators and Accelerators, found that business incubators and accelerators can play an important role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem by not only offering training and services but also connecting women business owners to opportunities and resources that may help them overcome various challenges that limit business development and growth.

