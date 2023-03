Astoria sophomore Shelby Bruney was named the Cowapa League’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Scott Holmstedt/For The Astorian

The Astoria girls basketball team swept all the post-season awards on the all-league team, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Astoria sophomore Shelby Bruney was named as the league’s Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year. Mike Jacobson was selected as the Coach of the Year.