Lake Mills' Bella Pitta wins Capitol North Player of the Year, is voted All-State by the WBCA in Division 3

Lake Mills 6-foot-3 senior center Bella Pitta was voted Capitol North Player of the Year in voting held recently.

The award caps a decorated three-year varsity career for Pitta, who will play collegiately at Lipscomb University and won a state championship as a sophomore.

Pitta, a second-team selection last year and an honorable mention pick the year before, was second in the conference in points per game (15.1) on 46 percent shooting, shot 66 percent at the free throw line and 36 percent from beyond the arc, consistently expanding her offensive arsenal while an L-Cat. She scored 927 points in her 80-game career. Pitta also grabbed a league-best 12.1 rebounds per game, finishing her career with 861 boards, and blocked 1.6 shots per game. The L-Cats were 69-11 in Pitta’s career.

Pitta was also an All-State selection in voting held by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association for Division 3. She was an honorable mention All-State selection last season.

Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Jenna Shadoski and Lake Mills junior guard Emily Wollin were also first-team all-league honorees selections.

Shadoski, a second-team pick as a sophomore and junior, scored a team-high 11.3 points and was second in rebounds (6.3), also leading the Warriors in assists (2.8) and steals (2.5).

Wollin, a second-team selection last season, was second on the team in points (11.5) and shot 70 percent from the free throw line, leading the conference in assists (3.4).

Area second-team selections include Lakeside senior guard Marin Riesen and Lake Mills junior wing Taylor Wollin.

Riesen averaged 10.2 points per game, adding 4.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.7 steals while Wollin scored 8.3 points per game, adding 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Lakeside Lutheran junior forward Ava Stein and Lake Mills junior guard Sydney Burling were honorable mention honorees. Stein averaged nine points, 10.1 rebounds and Burling averaged 5.7 points a game.

Lake Mills won the Capitol North for the fifth consecutive season, posting a 10-0 record in conference games, followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus each at 7-3, Poynette at 4-6 and Luther Prep and Lodi each at 1-9.

CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Senior Bella Pitta, Lake Mills

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Lake Mills Bella Pitta Senior (unanimous selection)

Lakeside Lutheran Jenna Shadoski Senior

Columbus Mikenna Boettcher Senior

Lake Mills Emily Wollin Junior

Poynette Hadley Walters Senior

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Lake Mills Taylor Wollin Junior

Lakeside Lutheran Marin Riesen Senior

Columbus Alise Hayes Senior

Luther Prep Eleanor Wendorff Sophomore

Lodi Taylor Reese Freshman

HONORABLE MENTION

Luther Prep Anna Kieselhorst Senior

Lakeside Lutheran Ava Stein Junior

Lake Mills Sydney Burling Junior

Columbus Amy Theilen Senior

Columbus Madison Ehlenbach Junior

Columbus Jaiden Dornaus Senior