1 hospitalized after train slams into vehicle in Burbank

One person was hospitalized after a train slammed into their vehicle in Burbank Tuesday afternoon.

The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but first responders were dispatched to the spot of the incident, near Sonora Avenue and San Fernando Road, just after the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m.

The collision caused the vehicle to fly off of the tracks and overturn, trapping the lone occupant inside.

Verdugo Fire Academy crews were able to extricate the person from the vehicle before they were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

No one onboard the train is believed to have suffered any injuries.

All train services on the tracks between Glendale and downtown Burbank were delayed due to the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.