Irish Breakdown gets you ready for the start of Notre Dame's spring practice and catches you up on the latest in the men's basketball coaching search

There's a lot to talk about on today's show. The start of Notre Dame spring football practice is just a week away and we start the show by discussing some of the top offensive options to breakout over the next month.

Tom Noie from the South Bend Tribune then joins the show to discuss what's going on with the Notre Dame men's basketball coaching search. Chris Holtman of Ohio State and Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry are among the names we discuss.

There are plenty more topics to cover in Rapid Fire. See the full list of topics below!

We start by discussing some interesting things former Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey had to say about NIL and how it would have impacted his decision to come to Notre Dame if it had existed when he was in high school. Other topics include:

* The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft and they need a quarterback. What should they do after seeing the Carolina Panthers trade for the No. 1 overall pick last week?

* Which week of college basketball is better: conference championship week or the first week of the NCAA Tournament?

* A No. 5 seed almost always beats a 12 seed in the tournament. We give our 5/12 upset picks.

* We go through the broadcast teams who will be announcing March Madness games and give are most and least favorite of the pairings.

* It's national Pi Day. What's your favorite pie?

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter