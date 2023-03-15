AEW Dark results: Riho vs. Diamante

Tuesday's lineup also included Julia Hart and Action Andretti.

This week's AEW Dark was taped at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The Outrunners

Silver and Truth Magnum started out and after some flexing, Turbo Floyd came in, but Silver took both of them out of the ring with a double clothesline. Floyd re-entered and tried to wear down Silver, but Reynolds came in. Both of The Outrunners tried to double team Reynolds, but it didn't work out.

Reynolds then positioned Floyd on the turnbuckle for a DDT, prompting Silver to come off the top rope and assist with a stomp to Floyd's back. Moments later, Reynolds made the pin.

Riho defeated Diamante

Riho started with a few armdrags, but Diamante responded with a bit more physicality, tossing Riho out of the ring and into the barricade.

Riho fought back with the will of the crowd and eventually hit a big 619 that would change the course of the match. After coming off the top rope with a crossbody, Riho seemingly had control. However, Diamante changed course after launching the former AEW Women's Champion over her head with a German suplex.

Riho would go on to win after hitting Diamante with a double foot stomp from the top rope, followed by a running knee strike.

Sonny Kiss defeated Terry Kid

Kiss was dominant from the get go. After hitting Kid with the splits and a backspring elbow into the corner, Kiss went on to win the match after a rotating roundhouse kick.

Julia Hart defeated Zoey Lynn

Hart hit Lynn with a back hand to start the bout, but Lynn fought back and hit a nice dropkick to the shoulder while Hart was down. Lynn was quickly put away moments later after Hart submitted her with her Heartless submission -- good for her 19th straight win.

Action Andretti defeated Lee Johnson (w/ Cole Karter)

Andretti and Johnson exchanged various holds throughout the opening stages, but Andretti ended up with the advantage. After teasing a dive onto Johnson, Andretti faked him out and instead posed in the middle of the ring.

Karter distracted Andretti which led to Johnson regaining control. After keeping Andretti in a headlock for a solid minute, Johnson tried to hit a few big moves, but Andretti started reversing things left and right. After hitting a tornado DDT, Andretti was hit with a superkick from Johnson.

The final stages saw Johnson attempt to go to the top rope, but Andretti met him up there which led to a big superplex spot. Andretti then took out Johnson with a dive at ringside before hitting Karter with a superkick. Moments later, Andretti pinned Karter with a floating neckbreaker.