Smyrna, TN
Entertainment Tonight

Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Arrested for Aggravated Assault in Tennessee

By Zach Seemayer‍,

4 days ago

Kyle Chrisley, son of embattled reality star Todd Chrisley , is facing legal troubles of his own. Kyle was arrested in Tennesseeon Tuesday.

A spokesperson for theRutherford County Sheriff's Department confirmed the news of his arrest to ET, sharing, "Kyle Chrisley was arrested for aggravated assault by Smyrna, Tennessee Police Department."

"He was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and later released on $3,000 bond," the Sheriff's Department rep confirmed.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

Details regarding Kyle's arrest were not made immediately available following his arrest.Kyle is due in court on March 30.

The charges against Kyle come two months after his father, Todd, began serving his 12-year sentence in federal prison for tax evasion and fraud. Todd's wife, JulieChrisley , is currently serving a 7-year sentence.

Tensions have run high between Kyle and his father for some time. Todd has been raising Kyle's daughter, Chloe, for several years, and they've spoken out before about their estrangement. However, Kyle said the pair rebuilt a bridge in their relationship before his father went to prison.

