Report: Broncos Sign RB Samaje Perine to 2-Year Contract

The pact is reportedly worth $7.5 million.

And on Day 2 of free agency, the free-spending Denver Broncos picked up right where they left off — on offense.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Denver is signing former Bengals running back Samaje Perine to a two-year, $7.5 million contract. The deal includes an additional $1 million in undisclosed incentives, per Garafolo.

Entering his age-28 season, Perine comes to the Broncos following four years in Cincinnati, for whom he contributed 1,490 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns across 54 appearances, functioning mostly in a reserve role behind Joe Mixon.

"Cincinnati, I just want to say thank you accepting my family and I with open arms," Perine tweeted Tuesday . "We couldn’t have asked for a better home these past four years. I will always have nothing but love for you."

The 5-foot-11, 240-pound power back — who at Oklahoma set an NCAA record for most rushing yards (427) in a single game — entered the NFL in 2017, drafted 114th overall by Washington. He tallied 175 carries and 603 ground yards as a rookie, both of which remain career highs.

"Perine is a physical runner who can create additional yardage through power and can be a complimentary "banger" for a team who already has a slasher," NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein wrote in 2017 . "Perine doesn't have the burst or play speed to be a dynamic lead back, but he can handle a heavy workload if needed and he should become an immediate short-yardage and goal-line option."

The Broncos don't yet have a legitimate slasher. In fact, all they had under contract pre-Perine was rehabbing starter Javonte Williams, who could miss some, or all , of the 2023 campaign; Tyler Badie, a former sixth-round pick; Damarea Crockett, a former undrafted free agent; and Tyreik McAllister, a former UDFA.

"The Broncos are also expected to add a speedier, change-of-pace back, perhaps from the NFL Draft, where they have two early picks in the third round and an early selection in the fourth and fifth rounds," Klis wrote Tuesday .

Perine is the fifth offensive player signed by Denver since the opening of Monday's legal tampering window, joining left guard Ben Powers, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and tight end Chris Manhertz.

