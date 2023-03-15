Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Turnovers Prove Costly in Hornets Loss to Cavs

By Schuyler Callihan,

4 days ago

The Hornets move to 22-49 on the season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - For the second time in three days, the Cleveland Cavaliers walk out of Spectrum Center with a win. Tuesday night, they took down the Charlotte Hornets without Donovan Mitchell (hand), by a final score of 120-104.

Darius Garland and Caris LeVert (3/3 3FG) combined for 21 of Cleveland's 30 first quarter points while Kelly Oubre Jr. went a perfect 5/5 from the field, collecting 12 points.

The Hornets actually shot the ball extremely well in the first half, 55% to be exact, but couldn't keep pace because of the carelessness handling the ball. Charlotte threw it away 15 times in the first half alone and although the Cavs took a lot of things away, many of those turnovers were unforced.

Cedi Osman got himself going after he threw up a hail mary from three that banked in, the first of six triples for him on the night. He and Evan Mobley each posted 12 points in the second, equating to 72% of the team's scoring.

The sloppiness would continue for Charlotte, turning it over three times in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Seemingly every trip up the floor resulted in a bad pass or miscommunication. Seven different Hornets finished the game with at least two turnovers, including all five members of the starting lineup. Oubre had a team-high 28 points but also a team-high four turnovers.

The Hornets will have the next two days off before playing host to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

1ST: CLE 30-27

CLE: 12/29 FG | 5/9 3FG | 1/3 FT | 10 REB | 7 AST | 1 TO | 14 PIP

CHA: 12/18 FG | 1/4 3FG | 2/3 FT | 12 REB | 6 AST | 6 TO | 16 PIP

2ND: CLE 63-48

CLE: 22/49 FG | 7/16 3FG | 12/14 FT | 16 REB | 13 AST | 1 TO | 28 PIP

CHA: 21/38 FG | 2/11 3FG | 4/6 FT | 24 REB | 11 AST | 15 TO | 28 PIP

3RD: CLE 98-76

CLE: 36/70 FG | 12/22 3FG | 14/16 FT | 23 REB | 22 AST | 3 TO | 44 PIP

CHA: 33/59 FG | 5/20 3FG | 5/8 FT | 31 REB | 21 AST | 19 TO | 40 PIP

4TH: CLE wins 120-104

CLE: 45/88 FG | 14/30 3FG | 16/19 FT | 30 REB | 27 AST | 9 TO | 54 PIP

CHA: 43/76 FG | 6/23 3FG | 12/15 FT | 40 REB | 29 AST | 22 TO | 54 PIP

