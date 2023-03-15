Open in App
South Lake Tahoe, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

"Seeing some sort of collapse daily": Collapsing rooftops remain a threat in South Lake Tahoe

By Shawnte Passmore,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nK7J3_0lJ7YLN800

Collapsing rooftops remains a threat in South Lake Tahoe 02:09

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – It is a race against time and gravity as homes and businesses around the Lake Tahoe area are under the threat of crushing rooftops.

"I just hit an icicle off the house," said Doretta Carbone, a homeowner. "I do have snow damage."

In the city of South Lake Tahoe, firefighters had to help some people evacuate apartments in the dark recently on San Francisco Avenue. Tenants said the building will reportedly need to be demolished.

Next door, neighbors worry they might be next.

"I was up in my room, and I just heard a loud bang, and I was like 'What was that?' " Adolfo Cruz said.

Fire Marshall Kim George understands the concerns.

"It's pretty frequent. We're seeing some sort of collapse daily," George said.

Over the weekend, the Raley's near Heavenly Village sat empty with a partially caved-in roof.

Since the start of March, the fire department reports it has been busy adding buildings to its red-tagged list, including a TJ Maxx store where a snow removal company stood on the roof as shoppers tried to reach for the door.

"You're very surprised when you don't see many cars in the parking lot, and then you get here – this is the third store I've been to that has been closed," Daryl Larson said.

Back on San Francisco Avenue, there are other hazards for neighbors.

"I have literally three feet of water in my garage because of the melting," Carbone said. "So, I don't know where all of this is going to melt."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stunning Video of Snowy Path From Man’s Tahoe Door to Driveway
Truckee, CA1 day ago
Snow weighs on Tahoe residents, businesses
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
'It's a real problem': Snow causes buildings to collapse in South Lake Tahoe, crews continue removal process
South Lake Tahoe, CA3 days ago
Active weather returns to Tahoe this weekend; Another big snow dump on way
Truckee, CA2 days ago
Learning to live with snow at 7,000 ft
Reno, NV1 day ago
There’s Something Creepy Hiding Inside This Lake Tahoe House and the Zillow Listing Doesn’t Even Try To Hide It.
South Lake Tahoe, CA11 hours ago
Reno Feels Duty to Tackle Downtown Bathroom Shortage
Reno, NV1 day ago
'You’ve got noise, you've got pollution' | El Dorado Hills neighbors worried about a proposed development
El Dorado Hills, CA1 day ago
Mudslide near Santa Cruz Mountains, Highway 9 to remain closed
Santa Cruz, CA2 days ago
Expansive distro site project proposal not sitting well with many in El Dorado Hills
El Dorado Hills, CA1 day ago
Lake Mead water intake straw to be lowered
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Carson City closes parks and trails due to storms
Carson City, NV3 days ago
Roads near Topaz Lake washed out by flood waters: ‘We need help’
Reno, NV3 days ago
Here's a look at rain and snow totals in Northern California for the latest storm and season
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Getting up close with massive freshwater fish: The Monster Fish exhibit at the Discovery Museum
Reno, NV1 day ago
Atmospheric river headed to Tahoe will renew chances of flooding, structural, travel issues
Truckee, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy