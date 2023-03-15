Kadarius Toney Tweets Message For Doubters Following Giants-Raiders Trade

The New York Giants pulled off a blockbuster deal on Tuesday when they sent the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders in return for star tight end Darren Waller.

The NFL world has been impressed with the Giants, who received the pick when they dealt wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs midway through the 2022 season.

Chatter about the G-Men essentially turning Toney into Waller has apparently reached the second-year wideout. Toney took to Twitter with a message for his critics.

"Get in the field then your opinion will matter to me," Toney tweeted. "Thanks Management."

He later tweeted a laughing and a yawning emoji.

While Waller is more accomplished than Toney at this point in his NFL career, having surpassed 1,100 yards in two seasons and been named to a Pro Bowl, the Toney trade seems to have worked out pretty well for the Chiefs, the Giants and Toney.

The Chiefs got a young receiver who, while he was limited with injuries, caught a touchdown during their 38-35 victory in Super Bowl LVII. The Giants got the draft capital to add a proven weapon to Daniel Jones' arsenal. And Toney got to team up with Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champions.

Time will tell whether or not Toney can realize the potential that made him the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 draft and prompted the Chiefs to trade for him. If he can stay on the field, he should get plenty of opportunities to do so, with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid saying recently that he wants Toney and Skyy Moore to take on larger roles next season.